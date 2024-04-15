Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority Launches “SIPA GovGrants”

SIPA GovGrants Civic Technology Impact

New statewide grant program will fund projects at all levels of government to drive civic technology innovation in Colorado

The Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is excited to announce the launch of SIPA GovGrants, a new grant program designed to support and drive civic technology impact throughout Colorado. The initiative will fund government technology projects across the state at all levels of government, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of government service delivery for Colorado residents. Through the SIPA GovGrants Program, SIPA will be supporting innovative, high-impact technology solutions that solidify Colorado's leadership in civic technology. Awards from SIPA GovGrants will start at $25,000.

“The SIPA GovGrants program has been an idea for a couple of years and we are excited to have brought the pieces together to launch the program today. I appreciate the efforts of all of our partners, including our Board, to turn this bold idea into a reality. SIPA is committed to empowering Colorado governments to provide the best possible services to our residents,” said Ajay Bagal, Executive Director of SIPA. “We believe that by investing in a diverse portfolio of innovative technology solutions across Colorado, we can push the boundaries of civic technology beyond what is typically possible in government, and ultimately make a tangible difference in how Coloradans interact with government,” said Noah Kaplan, Director of SIPA GovGrants.

While making grants to other government entities has long been a part of SIPA’s activities, the SIPA GovGrants program will significantly grow SIPA’s footprint as a grant maker in Colorado. With this new program, SIPA will be able to make grants statewide, and support a broad portfolio of government recipients, including state agencies, city and county governments, public K-12 education, public colleges and universities, and special districts. Applications for the program open on April 15th, and SIPA anticipates making the first cycle of awards in the late summer or early fall of this year.

SIPA is seeking proposals that demonstrate a clear connection to SIPA’s mission of efficient and effective government service delivery. SIPA GovGrants will fund technology projects that start with a well-defined theory of change, propose an innovative solution, and provide an opportunity for measurable impacts on the residents of Colorado. Proposals will be evaluated by a committee of the SIPA Board of Directors. Recipients will be required to identify project milestones and outcome-based success metrics that will allow SIPA to monitor progress and provide clear direction and feedback throughout the program lifecycle.

More information about SIPA GovGrants and the SIPA GovGrants application can be found at: https://sipa.colorado.gov/govgrants

About the Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA)

The Colorado Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) was established by the Colorado General Assembly in 2004 as a self-funded government authority to assist all Colorado government entities in putting more public information and services online. SIPA is the oversight authority of Colorado.gov, but that is only one of the ways that SIPA supports state and local governments across Colorado. SIPA also provides technology solutions and services to government entities throughout the state, including special districts, public K-12 education entities, and colleges and universities.

The mission of the Statewide Internet Portal Authority is to provide efficient and effective services for residents through the use of modern business practices and innovative technology solutions. Our purpose is to improve the quality of life in Colorado by connecting the public to efficient services through technology, enabling governments to focus on their core missions.