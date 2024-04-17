Autonomous Big Rig Trucks Spark Major Safety Implications
As autonomous big rigs hit U.S. highways, many are wary of the safety implications.
Our highways are not test tracks.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As autonomous big rigs hit U.S. highways, many are wary of the safety implications.
— Steven Peck
“The technology is certainly exciting,” said Steven Peck, an attorney for Premier Truck Accident Lawyers, which operates throughout California. “But what we need to see now are some serious safeguards.”
Degrees of vehicle autonomy range from driver assistance to some driving automation to full self-driving automation. Two major companies are now testing fully self-driving big rigs in Texas.
California is one of 10 states that places limits on autonomous vehicles. Currently, state regulations ban operator-less vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Federal legislation is less solidified, with advocates voicing concerns about labor and safety.*1
Proponents of the technology say it will make shipping more efficient and safer by eliminating human error – but others are less optimistic and point to accidents caused by autonomous passenger vehicles.*1
Last year, manufacturers reported more than 130 collisions involving autonomous vehicles that resulted in property damage, bodily injury or death in California.*2 “Add 30,000 pounds of truck and 45,000 pounds of cargo, remove a human driver who can react in real time, and put that truck on the highway with your family - the potential for accidents grows exponentially”, said Peck, who has worked in person injury law for more than 42 years.
“If autonomous trucking is the future, then our trucking companies and legislators have huge responsibilities to make sure this technology is balanced with state-of-the-art safety measures and rigorous safety testing. Our highways are not test tracks.”
