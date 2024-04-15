CedarStone Design and Build Announces the Debut of The Məxiɫp Home and Plans for a New Prefabrication Facility

An example of a CedarStone Design and Build Home (exterior) CedarStone Stone Design and Build Living Room CedarStone Design and Build Team Standing Next To New Construction

CedarStone debuts Məxiɫp Home, Eugene’s first Cross Laminated Timber, Accessory Dwelling Unit, and announces a new Oregon prefab facility.

We build luxury CLT eco-homes designed for health, accessibility, durability, efficiency, safety, affordability and beauty.” — Adrienne Fainman

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CedarStone Design and Build, a pioneer in prefab mass timber construction and an indigenous-owned business, is thrilled to announce the debut of the Məxiɫp Home as part of the City of Eugene's pre-approved ADU program. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) home to be pre-approved as an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in Eugene, OR. The Məxiɫp Home, which draws its name from the Syilx language meaning "Cedar," is a testament to CedarStone’s commitment to sustainable building and cultural heritage.

Project Collaboration

This innovative project is a collaboration between CedarStone and Eric Nill of Advanced Energy Systems, a renowned Oregon-based Solar PV company. The Məxiɫp Home is targeting prestigious Earth Advantage Platinum and Net Zero Energy Certifications, setting a new standard in energy-efficient housing.

Exclusive Open House Event

To showcase this groundbreaking development, CedarStone is organizing an exclusive open house event in Eugene, Oregon. The event will welcome local press, influencers, and community leaders and provide them with a first-hand look at the possibilities enabled by advanced mass timber construction. This event is expected to generate significant media coverage and public interest.

Media Partnership

In addition, CedarStone has partnered with Counting Coup Media, an indigenous-owned film production company, to create a series of compelling videos. These videos will highlight CedarStone’s innovative design-build process, sustainability initiatives, and the unique features of the Məxiɫp Home, further enhancing the brand's visibility and underscoring its dedication to quality and innovation.

New Prefabrication Facility

Further expanding its capacity, CedarStone is excited to announce plans to establish a new state-of-the-art prefabrication facility in Oregon. This facility will focus on the production of Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) homes and will support the scaling of CedarStone’s operations to meet the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable, and resilient housing across the United States.

Facility Features

The new facility will enhance operational efficiency by centralizing the prefabrication of various components such as insulation, electrical systems, and cabinetry. This will not only reduce lead times and minimize waste but will also ensure consistency and quality across all CedarStone homes.

Commitment to Sustainable Housing

CedarStone’s mission is to revolutionize housing through innovation, resilience, and natural beauty. Since its founding in July 2020, CedarStone has been at the forefront of the mass timber movement, demonstrating the viability and benefits of this approach through successful collaborations and projects.

Vision for the Future

Looking forward, CedarStone is dedicated to broadening its methods of prefabrication to reduce costs and expand production. This initiative is particularly focused on addressing housing needs in tribal communities, aiming to be a catalyst for positive change and contribute to broader climate solutions.

About CedarStone Design and Build

CedarStone Design and Build specializes in prefabricated mass timber construction of single-family homes. By combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, CedarStone creates homes that are not only structurally sound but also aesthetically pleasing and environmentally responsible. CedarStone is committed to fostering community, enhancing sustainability, and elevating the quality of living spaces through innovative construction methods.

For more information, please visit www.cedarstonedb.com.

CedarStone Design and Build Mass Timber CLT housing with Reclaimed Wood