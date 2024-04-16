Faith Teams announces Community, a web experience that connects churches with their members and guests

Faith Teams Community on Your Computer Faith Teams Community on your Mobile Phone

Today, Faith Teams announces Community, designed to make it easier for churches and church leaders to connect with their members and guests

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Teams, a leading provider of online technology for faith-based organizations, today announced the launch of a significant enhancement to its church management software. The new feature, Community, is a microsite that combines existing giving, groups, and events capabilities into one easy-to-manage location for the benefit of church members and guests.

This first version of the feature is called “Community Free” and is included with all Faith Teams subscriptions.

Primary Features of Community Free are:

• Unique subdomain URL for the Community site

• Church calendar public designation for events to show on Community calendar

• Groups sign-up inside Community

• Configurable welcome form

“We want to continually bring greater value to our customers and better connect their congregations to them”, said Shane LaPierre, Founder and CEO of Faith Teams. “We heard from our customers that providing an easy way for people to connect to the church is a key to their growth in 2024”. Community Free is the next step in helping churches get closer to their congregants and reach those who look to the digital world to participate and donate.

The launch of Community highlights Faith Teams commitment to creating and delivering greater capabilities in its platform that bring value to our church customers and ensure their long-term growth and greater connections with their members and guests.

About Faith Teams:

Faith Teams helps faith-based organizations grow and increase their outreach to their members and guests. We provide church leaders with an easy-to-use, all-in-one Church software platform that covers people management, donor management, digital giving, email and SMS communications, event management, child check-in, and more. For more information visit www.faithteams.com.

