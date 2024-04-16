Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,579 in the last 365 days.

Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The B Credit Kings: Denver's Solution for Homeowners with Imperfect Credit

Logo

Jason M Ruedy

Jason M Ruedy

Jason Ruedy, CEO, The B Credit Kings, are changing the game by offering a solution for those with less-than-perfect credit.

Jason Ruedy, CEO states The B Credit Kings have a team of experienced mortgage brokers who are dedicated to helping homeowners secure the financing they need.”
— Jason Ruedy
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The B Credit Kings, a Denver-based sub-prime mortgage broker, is making waves in the mortgage industry by specializing in working with homeowners who have "not perfect" credit. With the current economic climate, many homeowners are struggling to manage their debt on a monthly basis, but are unable to secure loans from traditional lenders such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or FHA due to low credit scores, mortgage lates, collections, bankruptcy, foreclosure, judgements, tax liens or any other credit issue. Jason Ruedy emphasizes the scarcity of mortgage companies that specialize in these specific loans, highlighting the importance of knowing the right methods and sources to secure funding for such loans. also struggling to make timely payments on auto loans, mortgages and personal loans.

For homeowners with credit blemishes, finding a mortgage lender can be a daunting task. Many are turned away by traditional lenders, leaving them feeling hopeless and unsure of where to turn. The B Credit Kings, however, are changing the game by offering a solution for those with less-than-perfect credit.
"We understand that life happens and sometimes credit scores can suffer as a result," says John Smith, CEO of The B Credit Kings. "We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to own a home, regardless of their credit history. That's why we specialize in working with homeowners who may have been turned away by other lenders." Jason Ruedy, the President and CEO, stated that he and his team possess extensive expertise in sub-prime mortgages and are prepared to assist homeowners in Colorado, California, and Pennsylvania. Additional states will be added in the near future.

The B Credit Kings have a team of experienced mortgage brokers who are dedicated to helping homeowners secure the financing they need. They work closely with each client to understand their unique financial situation and find the best mortgage options available. With their expertise and personalized approach, The B Credit Kings have helped countless homeowners achieve their dream of homeownership. The goal is to get the borrowers credit report cleaned up and get the homeowner in a position to get into a better mortgage.

The B Credit Kings are committed to providing a solution for homeowners with imperfect credit and are proud to be a leading sub-prime mortgage broker in the Denver area. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly to schedule a consultation. With The B Credit Kings, homeowners can rest assured that they have a team of experts on their side, working to make their dream of homeownership a reality.

To contact the B Credit Kings, Please go to www.bcreditkings.com or call 303-862-4742 or email - jason@jmruedy.com to learn more about Jason Ruedy, CEO go to www.jasonruedy.com or www.aboutjasonruedy.com

Jason
B Credit Kings
+1 3038624742
email us here

You just read:

Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The B Credit Kings: Denver's Solution for Homeowners with Imperfect Credit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more