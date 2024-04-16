Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The B Credit Kings: Denver's Solution for Homeowners with Imperfect Credit
Jason Ruedy, CEO, The B Credit Kings, are changing the game by offering a solution for those with less-than-perfect credit.
Jason Ruedy, CEO states The B Credit Kings have a team of experienced mortgage brokers who are dedicated to helping homeowners secure the financing they need.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The B Credit Kings, a Denver-based sub-prime mortgage broker, is making waves in the mortgage industry by specializing in working with homeowners who have "not perfect" credit. With the current economic climate, many homeowners are struggling to manage their debt on a monthly basis, but are unable to secure loans from traditional lenders such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or FHA due to low credit scores, mortgage lates, collections, bankruptcy, foreclosure, judgements, tax liens or any other credit issue. Jason Ruedy emphasizes the scarcity of mortgage companies that specialize in these specific loans, highlighting the importance of knowing the right methods and sources to secure funding for such loans. also struggling to make timely payments on auto loans, mortgages and personal loans.
For homeowners with credit blemishes, finding a mortgage lender can be a daunting task. Many are turned away by traditional lenders, leaving them feeling hopeless and unsure of where to turn. The B Credit Kings, however, are changing the game by offering a solution for those with less-than-perfect credit.
"We understand that life happens and sometimes credit scores can suffer as a result," says John Smith, CEO of The B Credit Kings. "We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to own a home, regardless of their credit history. That's why we specialize in working with homeowners who may have been turned away by other lenders." Jason Ruedy, the President and CEO, stated that he and his team possess extensive expertise in sub-prime mortgages and are prepared to assist homeowners in Colorado, California, and Pennsylvania. Additional states will be added in the near future.
The B Credit Kings have a team of experienced mortgage brokers who are dedicated to helping homeowners secure the financing they need. They work closely with each client to understand their unique financial situation and find the best mortgage options available. With their expertise and personalized approach, The B Credit Kings have helped countless homeowners achieve their dream of homeownership. The goal is to get the borrowers credit report cleaned up and get the homeowner in a position to get into a better mortgage.
The B Credit Kings are committed to providing a solution for homeowners with imperfect credit and are proud to be a leading sub-prime mortgage broker in the Denver area. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly to schedule a consultation. With The B Credit Kings, homeowners can rest assured that they have a team of experts on their side, working to make their dream of homeownership a reality.
To contact the B Credit Kings, Please go to www.bcreditkings.com or call 303-862-4742 or email - jason@jmruedy.com to learn more about Jason Ruedy, CEO go to www.jasonruedy.com or www.aboutjasonruedy.com
