The Mississippi AI Collaborative Announces the Southern Spark Conference

This two-day event is set to showcase the burgeoning role of artificial intelligence in Mississippi’s future.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi AI Collaborative announces the upcoming Southern Spark Conference. Scheduled for July 12-13, 2024, at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, Mississippi, this conference is designed to ignite passion, innovation, and collaboration in artificial intelligence across various sectors. Attendees are invited to register now to secure their participation in this pivotal event.

The conference is designed to stimulate statewide collaboration among tech professionals, educators, and business leaders to collectively push the boundaries of AI application and research. By doing so, Southern Spark aims to enhance the region's economic vitality and educational frameworks, ensuring that Mississippi plays a role in this rapidly evolving technological landscape. The initiative reflects a commitment to advancing a future where AI empowers and enriches the lives of all Mississippians, demonstrating the transformative potential of technology when coupled with strategic vision and collaborative effort.

A New Era for Businesses

Southern Spark provides a platform for business professionals to enhance their competitive edge through AI, featuring practical workshops, industry-specific panels, and keynotes focused on AI applications. Participants will have access to exclusive resources and networking opportunities, creating partnerships that could transform industries.

Educators: Empowering the Next Generation

The conference offers a dedicated track for educators, focusing on the integration of AI in educational practices. It includes interactive workshops, continuing education credits, and extensive resources aimed at enriching teaching and learning experiences. Discounts are available for AI in Education Workshops, underlining the conference’s commitment to educational advancement.

Community Engagement: Shaping AI’s Future

The conference promotes Mississippi as an emerging hub of generative AI innovation, supported by the Mississippi AI Collaborative and other key organizations. It welcomes industry experts, policymakers, and all interested parties to discuss the potential of AI to revolutionize various fields.

Dynamic Convergence of Minds

Southern Spark 2024 serves as a catalyst for change, uniting educators, business leaders, and community figures. This gathering will shine a spotlight on the impactful initiatives of the MS AI Collaborative, including the AI Agency, Educator Accelerator, and Up-skilling programs.

Keynote Speakers Announced

The conference will feature prominent keynote speakers, including Kristina Ishmael, former Deputy Director of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Educational Technology; Dr. Nashlie Sephus, principal AI/ML evangelist at Amazon Web Services; and Krystal Chatman, President of the Computer Science Teachers Association Mississippi Chapter. These experts will offer insights into the advancements and future potential of AI technologies.

Call for Proposals and Sponsorship

Thought leaders and innovators are invited to enhance the event’s scope and depth by submitting proposals. Unique sponsorship opportunities are also available, allowing businesses to increase their visibility and align with Mississippi’s advancements in AI.

Registration Now Open

Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their place at this landmark event. Multiple registration tracks are available, including General Admission, Business Track, and Educator Track.