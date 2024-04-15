RM Interiors Expands Its Reach into Kansas City, Marking a Re-Entry to the Midwest

Kansas City Expansion

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RM Interiors (RMI Flooring), a nationally renowned flooring installation company, has announced its expansion into Kansas City. This move signifies a re-entry into the Midwest which the company stepped out of nearly 10 years ago. With a strong foothold in both the single-family rental multifamily property flooring industries, it stands to reason that RMI’s efforts will be focused in these sectors.

Of the move, EVP of Sales, Cooper Wagner said “Kansas City is a market that is a no-brainer for RMI. We work with some amazing companies across the country, many of which are currently operating in Kansas City. We’re fortunate to be able to expand and provide a wider footprint for our current customer-base as well as develop some new partnerships based in Kansas City. We’re excited to have it up and running!”

ABOUT RM INTERIORS

RM Interiors is the longest standing flooring provider in the single-family rental industry, having been founded to follow the expansion of Blackstone-funded Treehouse Group (now Invitation Homes) as they expanded across the country in 2012. Since then, RMI has opened locations in 17 markets while broadening their customer-base to include single- and multifamily builders, managers, contractors, and ownership groups across the Southern US.

For more information about RM Interiors, visit www.rmiflooring.com or call 833-641-4912.

