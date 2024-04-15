PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Visits LBJ Library for Good for Texas Tour: Presidential Libraries Edition

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2024

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Visits LBJ Library for Good for Texas Tour: Presidential Libraries Edition

(AUSTIN) — On his Good for Texas Tour: Presidential Libraries Edition, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today visited the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library and Museum (LBJ Library), which is dedicated to the legacy of the 36th president and sits on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.

“The LBJ Library offers artifacts showcasing President Johnson’s domestic policy initiatives related to the Great Society and historic events such as the Vietnam War, and the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” Hegar said. “At the time of the LBJ Library’s dedication in 1971, it was only the fifth presidential library under the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration and the first to be constructed on a university campus.”

During this tour, Hegar is spotlighting information his office has gathered on the presidential libraries. Texas is home to more presidential libraries than any other state.

The 143,836-square-foot LBJ Library holds 45 million pages of textual records, 650,000 photos, 7,500 film and video recordings, 53,853 library artifacts and 12,000 hours of audio. Some permanent exhibits in the library include the First Lady’s gallery dedicated to the life and service of Lady Bird Johnson, LBJ’s custom-built limousine for post-presidency use and a replica of the Oval Office during President Johnson’s presidential tenure.

More than 118,000 patrons visited the library in 2023. It is estimated the library contributed $81.9 million to the Texas economy in 2023, with a total employment — direct and indirect — of 811.