Orgenesis Provides Year End Business Update

Major transformation underway commencing with recent acquisition

reasserting full ownership and control over Octomera

Secured a $2.3 million investment from a group including sophisticated healthcare professionals at $1.03 per share and accompanying warrants, a more than 50% premium to prior-day closing price

Entered into asset purchase and strategic collaboration agreement which will provide Octomera with over $8 million of initial collaboration payments

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT) in order to improve access and outcomes in healthcare, today provided a business update for the year ended December 31, 2023.

“Orgenesis is a company that has set as its goal to make cell and gene therapies available and affordable. The cell and gene industry has continued to grow year over year driven by the curative potential of these groundbreaking therapies, and yet, the challenges of reducing costs of products and the ability to enable quick expansion of production capacity have not been overcome,” commented Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis. “The Company has pioneered decentralized production for these personalized therapies by setting up what we believe is the only existing global decentralized production platform with a capability to accommodate a wide-range of therapies. We continue to invest in expanding the platform and validating our decentralized approach so that it can serve as a viable and cost-effective solution to the industry.”

“Unfortunately, the last year was an extremely difficult one for the industry. Although there has been widespread acceptance of the field with multiple approvals of new products, the lack of funding has hit early-stage development companies the hardest. A majority of Octomera’s customers fall into the early-stage category. Many of them are innovative companies that are developing potentially lifesaving therapies that have based their entire development on a decentralized strategy and invested millions of dollars by means of service payments to Octomera.”

“Even as we continue to engage these customers, we are taking a conservative accounting approach as to their future outlook. We remain hopeful that, as the funding environment improves, they will secure additional funding and thank them for their bedrock support in turning decentralized supply into a reality for the industry. Moreover, with new regulatory initiatives underway that align with our decentralized approach, we believe both the public and private sectors are now acutely aware of the need to address industry-wide capacity and cost constraints. Stakeholders are realizing that decentralized production is an undeniable reality, making it not only a viable option, but a critical pathway for the long-term success of this industry.”

”We are appreciative of our dedicated employees, suppliers, partners and investors who have stood by us, realizing both our potential and the significance of our achievements. With their unwavering support, we have not only survived, but are poised for growth, with major initiatives now underway that we expect will transform the Company.”

“Looking forward, our first major step in the transformation was the recent transaction to regain 100% ownership of Octomera, our strategic CGT processing subsidiary. We believe that the Octomera platform featuring the Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPULs)not only provides a synergistic solution for our products, but provides the wider industry a rapid, standardized industrial cleanroom alternative at or near the point of care, which can be rapidly deployed and scaled at a significantly lower cost than centralized production.”

“Leveraging our decentralized services platform, we are advancing our therapeutic pipeline with a focus on our immune-oncology portfolio while leveraging non-dilutive grants to fund a significant portion of our activities. As a recent example of the broad pipeline of grants awarded but not fully spent, an Orgenesis’ consortium was awarded two grants from the Walloon Government in Belgium for a total of €3.5M EUR to advance technologies for the decentralized production of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), as well as the development of therapeutic exosomes that can be utilized for immuno-oncology, gene and cell therapies, and tissue regeneration."

"Most notably, the grant funding accelerates the placement of a CAR-T dedicated OMPUL in Belgium, an important step in making more affordable and more advanced CAR-T therapies available in the region. Overall, we believe our therapeutic pipeline holds substantial potential and we look forward to announcing upcoming developments that will shed further light on our immuno-oncology progress and plans.”

Victor Miller, Chief Financial Officer of Orgenesis, further noted, “To support our growth plans, we recently secured an investment of $2.3 million from a group of accredited investors, including a group of sophisticated, long-term healthcare professionals,at a purchase price of $1.03 per share and accompanying warrants, which was a more than 50% premium to the prior day closing price, which we believe is a strong validation of our business model. We also entered into a strategic collaboration agreement that we believe will substantially enhance our ability to meet the demand for OMPULs and add a commercial footprint to service our customers. Under this 10-year strategic collaboration agreement, our partner will manufacture, co-market, distribute and service OMPULs. The $8,340,000 non-dilutive payments to be paid under the agreement reduces our capital requirements while accelerating the rollout of OMPULs around the world.”

“I am encouraged by the global demand I have witnessed firsthand, coupled with our cell processing expertise and the extraordinary talent that has been assembled within the organization. We are rapidly advancing our proprietary portfolio of potential therapies, which have the potential to help make our goal of improving access and outcomes in healthcare a reality. We believe that we are now on more solid financial footing having already received collaboration payments in excess of $6 million. We look forward to unleashing Orgenesis’ full potential in our efforts to optimize shareholder value.”

ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 837 $ 5,311 Restricted cash 642 1,058 Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $0 88 36,183 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 2,017 958 Receivables from related parties 458 - Convertible loan - 2,688 Inventory 34 120 Total current assets 4,076 46,318 NON CURRENT ASSETS: Deposits $ 38 $ 331 Equity investees 8 39 Loans to associates - 96 Property, plants and equipment, net 1,475 22,834 Intangible assets, net 7,375 9,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 351 2,304 Goodwill 1,211 8,187 Deferred tax - 103 Other assets 18 1,022 Total non-current assets 10,476 44,610 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,552 $ 90,928











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands) December 31, 2023 2022 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 6,451 $ 4,429 Accounts payable related Parties 133 - Accrued expenses and other payables 2,218 2,648 Income tax payable 740 289 Employees and related payables 1,079 1,860 Other payable related parties 52 - Advance payments on account of grant 2,180 1,578 Short-term loans 650 - Current maturities of finance leases 18 60 Current maturities of operating leases 216 542 Short-term and current maturities of convertible loans 2,670 4,504 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 16,407 15,910 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Non-current operating leases $ 96 $ 1,728 Convertible loans 18,967 13,343 Retirement benefits obligation - 163 Finance leases 4 95 Other long-term liabilities 61 415 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 19,128 15,744 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,535 31,654 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 30,203 EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY): Common stock of $0.0001 par value:

Authorized at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 145,833,334 shares; Issued at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 32,163,630 and 25,832,322 shares, respectively; Outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 31,877,063 and 25,545,755 shares, respectively. 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 156,837 150,355 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 65 (270 ) Treasury stock 286,567 shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (1,266 ) (1,266 ) Accumulated deficit (176,622 ) (121,261 ) Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc. (20,983 ) 27,561 Non-controlling interests - 1,510 TOTAL EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY) (20,983 ) 29,071 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY) $ 14,552 $ 90,928









