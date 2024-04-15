“Please Explain Yourself” Launches its Explainer Videos Services
PEY produces custom explainer videos to help boost client engagement and conversions.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please Explain Yourself (PEY), based out of Brooklyn, New York, is enhancing the effectiveness of digital marketing through its specialized explainer videos that help companies expand their online presence and connect more effectively with their target audience.
Explainer videos are now essential tools in digital marketing for their ability to break down complex ideas into simple, engaging, and easily understandable content. According to Forbes, adding an explainer video to the website or landing page can boost the conversion rate to up to 80%.
“Please Explain Yourself” offers a variety of animation styles, including whiteboard animation, motion graphics, 2D animation, stock footage, screencast, and typography videos. Each style is carefully crafted to meet its client's specific needs, ranging from emerging tech startups to established businesses aiming to refresh their brands.
PEY has streamlined its process, starting with a detailed consultation to capture the client’s goals and the key messages they want to communicate. This is followed by a collaborative effort where PEY’s scriptwriters, animators, and editors ensure that the final product is visually appealing and aligned with the client's initial vision.
Recognizing the importance of timely delivery in marketing, PEY aims to complete projects within a 10-14 business day timeframe, depending on the project's complexity. This rapid turnaround is essential for businesses ready to launch new marketing initiatives and engage with their audience without delay.
PEY’s custom, high-quality video content helps businesses convey their unique value proposition and ensure they remain impactful and relevant in their markets. The effectiveness of PEY’s explainer videos is reflected in the positive feedback they receive from their clients.
Zach Honig from Speedial said, “We couldn't be happier with the results of our explainer video created by PEY’s hardworking team. Our video turned out exactly how we intended it-only better. Looking forward to continued success with PEY.”
M. Schonfeld from Rapidreglazing said, “Working with Please Explain Yourself was a pleasure. The team was professional, helpful, and bursting with fabulous ideas. They took the time to investigate our unique business needs and delivered an explainer video that way exceeded our expectations. Highly recommend.”
PEY’s explainer videos are valuable for any company looking to improve its marketing strategy.
Visit https://explainer.pleaseexplainyourself.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries, or contact Izzy Schonfeldat hi@pleaseexplainyourself.com or call (212) 470-8137.
About Please Explain Yourself:
Please Explain Yourself, headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, specializes in creating explainer videos that help businesses communicate complex ideas simply and effectively. The company offers a range of animated video styles tailored to meet diverse client needs, ensuring clarity and engagement. Committed to quality and client satisfaction, PEY combines expertise in animation with strategic insight to boost its client's digital presence and market reach.
Izzy Schonfeld
Please Explain Yourself
+1 (212) 470-8137
hi@pleaseexplainyourself.com