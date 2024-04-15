Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,776 in the last 365 days.

CDT Joins Others in Publishing Q&A about the Security and Freedom Enhancing (SAFE) Act of 2024

The Center for Democracy and Technology joined the ACLU, Brennan Center for Justice, Demand Progress, Electronic Privacy Information Center, FreedomWorks, and Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability in crafting a Q&A that summarizes the SAFE Act. The act seeks to reform two major loopholes that allow the U.S. government to access Americans’ private data without a warrant. It would require intelligence agencies to get a court order before searching Section 702 data for Americans’ communications. And it would prohibit agencies from buying sensitive personal data from brokers that they’d otherwise need legal process to obtain.

Supporters argue these reforms are urgently needed to protect civil liberties, while critics claim they could hamper national security and law enforcement investigations. This Q&A highlights the challenge of balancing privacy and security in the digital age and the urgent need for FISA reform.

Read the full Q&A here.

You just read:

CDT Joins Others in Publishing Q&A about the Security and Freedom Enhancing (SAFE) Act of 2024

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more