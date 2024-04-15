CDT Joins Others in Publishing Q&A about the Security and Freedom Enhancing (SAFE) Act of 2024

The Center for Democracy and Technology joined the ACLU, Brennan Center for Justice, Demand Progress, Electronic Privacy Information Center, FreedomWorks, and Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability in crafting a Q&A that summarizes the SAFE Act. The act seeks to reform two major loopholes that allow the U.S. government to access Americans’ private data without a warrant. It would require intelligence agencies to get a court order before searching Section 702 data for Americans’ communications. And it would prohibit agencies from buying sensitive personal data from brokers that they’d otherwise need legal process to obtain.

Supporters argue these reforms are urgently needed to protect civil liberties, while critics claim they could hamper national security and law enforcement investigations. This Q&A highlights the challenge of balancing privacy and security in the digital age and the urgent need for FISA reform.

Read the full Q&A here.