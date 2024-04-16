OIX Celebrates a Decade of Advancing Global Internet Interconnection
As we celebrate ten years of OIX, we take pride in our journey and the strides we've made in enhancing global internet connectivity”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The OIX Association (OIX), a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association and an Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), celebrates its ten-year anniversary this year. Marking a significant milestone, OIX reflects on a decade of innovation, community engagement, and standard-setting that has shaped the future of global internet interconnection.
— Chris Grundemann
Over the past decade, OIX has solidified its role as a key influencer in advancing global internet infrastructure through several key initiatives. Notable achievements include the development of four ANSI-recognized standards and the IX BCOP, which is now accessible on GitHub. This period also saw the certification of over 75 Internet Exchange and Data Center locations, evidencing the broad adoption of OIX standards across the industry. The organization's efforts have directly contributed to the enhancement of internet interconnection and peering practices worldwide.
Significant to its achievements, OIX has engaged more than 30 community members on its Board of Directors and over 50 members in its committees. These individuals have been instrumental in guiding the organization towards achieving its objectives. Moreover, the launch of the Interconnection Navigator tool on OIX's website, utilizing data from PDB to present trends and growth in global interconnection through visual graphs since 2010, highlights OIX's dedication to providing valuable insights into the industry's evolution. Additionally, the transformation from Open-IX to OIX, coupled with a comprehensive website redesign and the implementation of automated application processes, exemplifies the organization's progression and expanding influence within the interconnection ecosystem.
As it commemorates this decade of impactful contributions and achievements, OIX reiterates its commitment to advancing global internet interconnection standards. The continuous support from its certified entities, dedicated volunteers, and the Board of Directors remains essential to OIX's ongoing success and future initiatives.
"As we celebrate ten years of OIX, we take pride in our journey and the strides we've made in enhancing global internet connectivity," said Chris Grundemann, Chairman of OIX. "We are motivated by the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to help push the boundaries of internet interconnection and peering efficiency."
As OIX commemorates a decade of significant progress, its roster of Certified Entities consistently expands, presenting numerous engagement opportunities for industry stakeholders. Interested companies and individuals are encouraged to explore sponsorship opportunities by visiting https://www.open-ix.org/en/sponsorship. Additionally, for those considering certification for their exchange, guidance and support can be found by contacting ix-group@oix.org. OIX invites all members of the internet infrastructure community to contribute to and benefit from its ongoing mission to enhance global internet interconnection standards.
About OIX:
OIX, formerly Open-IX, is a self-regulated, ANSI-accredited standards developer. OIX is a non-profit organization focused on advancing global internet interconnection through standardized, educational, and resilient infrastructure practices. Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, OIX proudly reflects on a decade of significant achievements in enhancing internet peering and interconnection, ensuring efficient global connectivity for diverse stakeholders. As a 501c6 organization, OIX emphasizes interconnection proliferation through the development, implementation, and certification of transparent technical and operating standards, empowering internet exchange providers, data center providers, carriers, and content and cloud service providers to excel in their domains. OIX's commitment to fostering a more interconnected and reliable internet ecosystem positions it as a pivotal player in the global internet infrastructure landscape.
