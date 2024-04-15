More than 70 temporary housing units will open in Chilliwack

CANADA, April 15 - People experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Chilliwack will soon have access to 73 temporary housing units through the Province’s Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) program.

“Through our HEARTH program, we are quickly developing these 73 units to move people into housing from shelters and free up indoor spaces in the community for more people sheltering outdoors,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Through our Belonging in BC plan, it is our priority to connect people seeking shelter with housing options and supports that help them stabilize and transition to more secure housing.”

Work is almost complete to add 30 new shelter beds in the Chilliwack Wellness Centre at 45951 Trethewey Ave. These additional spaces are expected to be operational in the coming weeks. In addition, construction on the new 43-unit modular housing at 45466 Yale Rd. is anticipated to commence this summer and be complete in fall 2024.

“Access to housing and supports is life-changing for many people, especially those experiencing homelessness,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “That is why these 73 temporary housing units are important because we are providing people with warm, safe spaces and connections to essential services that they need to move forward in their lives. When vulnerable people are taken care of, the community benefits as a whole.”

The 30-bed shelter in the wellness centre will be operated by Lookout Housing and Health Society and feature laundry, washrooms, shower facilities, daily meals and snacks. A resource centre will provide residents with referrals, case planning, medication management, life-skills training and activities.

The site will operate for three years while BC Housing and the city explore permanent housing solutions. The wellness centre already operates as a daytime drop-in centre for anyone seeking a safe and warm space, and a place to connect with social supports and resources.

The self-contained modular units at 45466 Yale Rd., located on the same site as the Travelodge Hotel, will be prioritized for older adults living in shelters or experiencing homelessness. This interim housing will be built on an underutilized parking lot of the hotel, which the Province, through BC Housing’s Provincial Rental Housing Corporation, bought in 2021 for use as supportive housing.

Ruth and Naomi’s Mission, operators of the hotel, will also operate the HEARTH site. Residents will have access to daily meals, a common dining area, laundry, washroom and shower facilities, and a space for community programming.

“Community partners are so important in the delivery of these housing supports and services,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “When people work together to address homelessness challenges, we increase safety and security, and everyone benefits from a more supportive and inclusive community. With these temporary housing units, we'll help bring more people indoors while providing them the supports they need.”

The temporary units will increase shelter options available to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the community, while the Province, through BC Housing, and community partners work to bring other temporary and permanent supportive housing to Chilliwack.

These two projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 470 homes in Chilliwack.

Quotes:

Ken Popove, mayor, Chilliwack —

“The City of Chilliwack continues to advocate for housing and supports for the most vulnerable from the Government of B.C., and we are glad to see this investment in additional shelter spaces and the wellness centre in our community. The wellness centre is a critical piece of our Community Safety Plan in Chilliwack and we are grateful for BC Housing’s support of this culturally safe, trauma-informed space with wraparound supports to improve the health, safety and well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Shayne Williams, CEO, Lookout Housing and Health Society —

“Any journey to wellness for people who are unhoused can be complicated and difficult. The goal of the Chilliwack Wellness Centre is to support people to make the connections they need to reach the goals they pursue. We thank the City of Chilliwack, the Province of B.C., BC Housing and the Fraser Health Authority for including us in this innovative opportunity to provide service.”

Scott Gaglardi, executive director, Ruth and Naomi’s Mission —

“We are thankful to the City of Chilliwack, the Province and BC Housing for their ongoing commitment to support some of our most vulnerable, and the partnership we share. This investment will provide shelter opportunities for older adults where they can receive needed support and connect with other relevant services.”

Quick Facts:

For the Chilliwack Wellness Centre shelter, the Province, through BC Housing, is providing $612,000 in funding and an annual operating subsidy and lease costs of approximately $1.9 million through the HEARTH program.

For the modular units 45466 Yale Rd., the Province, through BC Housing, is providing $4 million in funding and an annual operating budget of approximately $1.8 million through the HEARTH program.

The HEARTH program is part of the Belonging in BC homelessness plan to prevent and reduce homelessness.

It will provide funding for rapid development of emergency housing and shelter options to quickly assist people sheltering outdoors.

Learn More:

To read the Belonging in BC plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BelongingStrategy.pdf

For more information about the HEARTH program, visit: https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/homelessness-services/HEART-HEARTH

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/