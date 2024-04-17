A. I. Hospitality Startup "Hotel 4013" Launch $40 Million Offering for Accredited Investors

Hotel 4013 Artificial Intelligence

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel 4013 is a Texas Corporation and is actively accepting investments via their Regulation D. 506(c) Private Placement Memorandum and SAFE (Note).

Hotel 4013 Corp is pioneering AI-driven travel platform to transform lodging experiences. The platform’s sophisticated AI algorithms meticulously tailor suggestions to match individual preferences, delivering a customized travel adventure. Hotel 4013 is dedicated to delivering excellence, authenticity, and memorable moments, positioning itself as the preferred choice for those in search of something more than a mere overnight stay.

Hotel 4013 an Artificial Intelligence Hospitality Company aims to disrupt a $471 Trillion Hospitality Market announced its much anticipated offering launch. The offering is managed on Hotel 4013 website platform and expects to attract Accredited Investors throughout the United States. Mark Cuban could even benefit from this company when he travels.

Hotel 4013 is anticipating common shares in their company to be priced at $1.00 a share. The minimum amount is expected to be $25k and the maximum amount is expected to be $5 Million. The offering will remain open until May 26, 2025. This offering is being made pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. For additional information please visit: https://hotel4013.com/investor-relations.

Individual investors may invest with both their personal funds and their retirement funds if they so choose; they are under no obligation to select one funding method or the other. Those interested in this investment avenue are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence regarding risk.

Hotel 4013 aims to develop booking app, mobile app, travel / tourism app and acquire, operate, improve, manage and invests in Hotels. The company mission is to provide customers with the best comfort and experience away from home with A. I. Hotel 4013 focuses on business, family and vacation travel as well as corporate travel. Use of funds may include app development, working capital, hotel acquisition, capital raise, office space, advertising & marketing including new employment.

The company’s private equity campaign, which is open for immediate investments on Hotel 4013 platform, let’s anyone regardless of their background or location invest if they are "Accredited Investors" with smaller amounts in the company’s future. Since, the JOBS Act was implemented by the SEC in May 2016, many startups have found this new way of fundraising to be extremely powerful for their companies.

Some investor groups like Angel Investors, Pension Funds, High Net Worth Investors, and Institutional Investors who are Accredited Investors may benefit from Hotel 4013 Regulation D. 506(c) Offering and SAFE (Note) by diversifying their financial portfolio.

Unlike other traditional funding such as Banking, Small Business Loans or Crowdfunding where some backers may receive a t-shirt or gift rewards for their donation – the supporters of equity funding platforms become actual investors who with a few clicks can directly purchase shares by the startup. Gone are the days of having to be part of the one percent of accredited investors with a huge bankroll just for the privilege of investing.

Companies like Hotel 4013 and their potential investors can now both mutually benefit from fundraising this way. The company believes they can make a huge impact, improve travel and tourism by 30% or more.

Going through a tedious process in order to raise funds this way certainly took a lot of time, and there was understandably a lot of paperwork and approvals we had to pass in order to meet the legal requirements to offer up equity to the public”, adds Ken. “But I’m glad it works this way because it also gives confidence to all investors that we have met all the criteria for accepting investments – and it really is a great opportunity for people to become part owners along with us.

Unlike banks and lenders, who really could care less if you succeed or not as long as they get their money back – people who invest and get equity literally have a stake in the game and will also be on your team wanting you to succeed. This is an overlooked benefit that I think more startups should consider with this type of funding.”

