Building Futures Scholarship Program Expanding in 2024

Denver, Colorado, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is excited to announce the return of the Building Futures Scholarship Program for the 2024 academic year. The program, now in its fifth year, is set to award a record total of $75,000 in scholarships, with each scholarship valued at $5,000. This substantial increase in scholarship amounts reflects YES Communities' unwavering commitment to fostering educational success among its residents and team members' children nationwide.

The Building Futures Scholarship Program, created for its dedication to supporting academic achievement and community service, will provide financial assistance to deserving individuals seeking to pursue their secondary education goals. A total of fifteen exceptional recipients will be selected based on their demonstrated commitment to community service, along with their academic accomplishments. Winning applicants will be announced in July.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Building Futures Scholarship Program with increased scholarship amounts," said Karen Hamilton, COO at YES Communities. "By investing in the educational aspirations of our residents and team members' children, we aim to empower them to achieve their full potential.”

Since its inception, the Building Futures Scholarship Program has seen remarkable growth, reflecting the increasing demand for educational support within YES Communities nationwide. This year's enhanced scholarship amounts underscore YES Communities' dedication to ensuring that every individual has access to the resources needed to pursue higher education.

Previous scholarship recipient Saray S. shared excitement about the program's return, stating, “For future applicants, do not miss this opportunity. Take advantage of these opportunities because the people around you want to see you succeed.”

The application deadline for the Building Futures Scholarship Program is June 14, 2024. Interested applicants can visit https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures for more information and to apply.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019.

Attachment

Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 media@yescommunities.com