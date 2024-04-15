Submit Release
Court Adopts Rule Amendments for Five-Judge Commissions

The Supreme Court of Ohio has adopted rule amendments regarding five-judge commissions.

The specific changes address five-judge commissions under the Rules II and III of the Rules for the Government of the Judiciary of Ohio. Five-judge commissions are appointed by the Supreme Court to hear complaints alleging violations by a judicial candidate of certain election-related requirements and prohibitions. Commissions also hear complaints where there is a retirement due to disability, removal, or suspension of a judge.

The current rules establish certain requirements for five-judge commissions, such as judges on a commission must be selected from different appellate districts.  Additionally, the Court has followed certain historic practices in appointing five-judge commissions, such as having no more than three judges of the same party and, for judicial-election related commissions, not appointing judges who are currently candidates for judicial office. The amendments incorporate these historic practices as requirements under the rules.

Additionally, the amendments establish new requirements. These include a requirement that a judge have at least four years of experience to be eligible to serve on a five-judge commission and that the judge with the longest time of service on the bench serves as the commission chair.

