Redefining engineering education at West Valley campus

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the summer 2024 issue of ASU Thrive magazine.

What makes the School of Integrated Engineering different from other engineering schools?

We listened and designed a new school that meets the needs of today’s learners and industries. Our world needs more engineers and too many students think they don’t have what it takes. We’ve redesigned the curriculum —everything from the math and science requirements to adding the flexibility to fuse engineering with a concentration of your choice, like business or microelectronics. We’re opening the door to more future engineers, and at the same time producing graduates with the skills today’s high-tech West Valley employers need.

Why launch the school in the West Valley?

The West Valley is already home to many engineering and tech employers, with massive growth and investment on the horizon. That’s one of the main reasons ASU wants to help bring engineering here.

We want to support current and future students to study engineering close to where they live and make an impact in their communities.

How will the new school work with West Valley communities?

One of my aspirations is to establish diverse academic programs that reflect the needs of the community. A big part of that requires active partnerships with companies that are already in the area. We’ll also be engaging West Valley middle and high school students through STEAM Labs.