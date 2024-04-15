Brett King: There are two types of people in the world - AI users and those who will be replaced by AI-led humans
SPRING PR's "Doing Digital Forum 2024: Embracing Opportunities" proved to be a success, hosting over 1000 attendees and featuring more than 20 top speakers.
To achieve a "smart" economy and remain competitive, embracing technology integrated by the Artificial Intelligence is essential.”YEREVAN, ARMENIA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Doing Digital Forum 2024, held on April 3 in Yerevan, Armenia, proved to be a success, hosting over 1000 attendees and featuring more than 20 top speakers. The event received widespread acclaim locally and globally, serving as a dynamic platform for exploring opportunities in fintech and business digitalization.
Organized by SPRING PR Company, the forum showcased a rich agenda filled with visionary speeches and panel discussions led by thought leaders from government, technology, finance, and banking sectors. Ameriabank, a leading financial and technology company, demonstrated its continued support for the event by serving as a fintech partner.
Martin Galstyan, Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia, shared insights into the country's digital future, emphasizing the need to embrace opportunities while preparing for potential challenges. “Our digital future is bright and full of possibilities. Hence, we need to both embrace the opportunities, and prepare to capture and mitigate the threats. To stay competitive countries must continuously adapt to the changes,” he added.
According to Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan, digital transformation is a catalyst for evolving mindsets and businesses to drive the advancement of Armenia's economy, and thereby improving the quality of life. “We are delighted that the forum provided us with the opportunity to host leading industry experts and like-minded individuals in Armenia. This was an excellent occasion to explore new horizons, outline the future of fintech, familiarize with the latest transformation trends, and prioritize the swift integration of this change into our agenda».
The forum featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Brett King, author of Bank 4.0 and Branch Today Gone Tomorrow, founder of Moven, The Futurists Network and Longevity Alpha, Dirk Ohlmeier, executive leadership expert and CEO of Just Better, digital leaders from Visa, Deloitte, Global Fintech Institute and many more.
Brett King discussed the adaptation of economies, banks, and businesses to the digital future. Brett King stated: “To achieve a "smart" economy and remain competitive, embracing technology integrated by the Artificial Intelligence is essential. The fastest-growing financial institutions are those rooted in technology. If you are not a digital bank, you are not in this ecosystem. The top 20 fintech companies serve to 3.8 billion individuals worldwide, while the top 20 banks - only 2.7 billion.”
This year Doing Digital Platform has launched the Doing Digital Awards, an integral part of the annual Doing Digital Forum aiming to honor those who have made a significant impact within the ecosystem.
Tatevik Simonyan, Founder of the Doing Digital Forum and Co-founder of SPRING PR, highlighted the forum's significance in fostering dialogue and creating partnerships. "The success of the forum is in growing global importance of digitalization. The 'Doing Digital' initiative is strategic because it promotes global conversation around Armenia as a nation actively engaged in and leading discussions on digital transformations," she said.
DDF24 showcased 20+ digital leaders from the government agencies, educational institutions, and financial organizations such as Visa, Deloitte, Moven, Just Better-People Growth Organization, Singapore University of Social Sciences, American University of Armenia, ICDT Global, Ucom, SPRING PR, Ameriabank, ArCa, Balchug Capital, Apricot Capital, Fastex, Ucraft, and Hoory, RA Government, Central Bank of Armenia and Information Systems Agency of Armenia (ISSA).
For the second year in a row, the innovation partner of the Doing Digital Forum was Visa, the investment partner was Apricot Capital, and the blockchain partner was Fastex. The tech partner of the DDF24 was Ucraft, and the AI partner was Hoory. ArCa was the national partner of the DDF24. Livingston by Yeremyan Projects stood as the hospitality partner of the DDF24. Seven Visions Hotels was also among the partners of the Forum.
