The University of Newcastle has congratulated Professor Craig Simmons for his appointment to the role of Chief Scientist for South Australia.

Professor Simmons, who is the Pro Vice-Chancellor for the University’s College of Engineering, Science and Environment, will continue his role with the University, while also representing South Australia in this leadership role.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky said the appointment is a testament to his outstanding expertise in his field.

“I am always proud of the calibre and talent of our academics, who are some of the best in the world. Professor Simmons has earned this prestigious appointment through decades of tireless work and leadership and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him,” Professor Zelinsky said.

“We believe in supporting our staff to make contributions that advance their fields and benefit the country, so we are pleased to support him in taking on this role.

“Only yesterday we announced that our Engineering – mining and minerals subject area ranked in the top 30 in the world in the 2024 QS World University Subject Rankings, so his appointment is a timely demonstration of the world-class research and teaching we undertake.”

Professor Simmons will be appointed to the role for a three-year, part-time term and said he was honoured to be appointed at a time where the energy, climate and health industries were rapidly transforming.

“I see the role of Chief Scientist as bringing people together, building ideas, supporting innovation in STEMM education and training and drawing focus to great work during what is an exciting and important time for science,” Professor Simmons said.

“We stand on the threshold of energy, climate and health revolutions. Now is the time for innovators, researchers, academics, government and communities to work together to build a brighter future.”

Professor Simmons was South Australian Scientist of the Year in 2015, has served as an Executive Director at the Australian Research Council and is recognised for his major contributions to science leadership, education and policy reform.

His research has informed management and policy issues from food and water security to coal seam gas, nuclear waste disposal, mining, and energy.

He is a fellow of the Australian Academy of Science, the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering and the American Geophysical Union, and received the Presidents’ Award of the International Association of Hydrogeologists in 2022.

