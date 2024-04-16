Let's Gel Expands Housewares Portfolio with Acquisition of Zip Top®
Two Austin-based companies unite to provide innovative sustainable housewares products that solve real-world problems.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Gel, Inc., the renowned manufacturer of GelPro® comfort floor mats, is proud to announce the acquisition of Zip Top, Inc., a fellow Austin-based company specializing in eco-friendly, food grade, silicone storage solutions. This strategic move signifies Let’s Gel’s commitment to diversifying its product offerings within the housewares category while maintaining its dedication to US-based manufacturing.
Both Let’s Gel and Zip Top share a common ethos of providing consumers with high-quality, domestically manufactured products that enhance everyday life. By joining forces, these two innovative companies aim to leverage their strengths and synergies to bring new and exciting solutions to the market.
“We are thrilled to welcome Zip Top into the Let’s Gel family,” said Robb McMahan, CEO of Let’s Gel, Inc. “Their reputation for producing sustainable and versatile storage containers aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality and innovation. This acquisition not only expands our product portfolio but also strengthens our position as a leader in the housewares industry. “
Zip Top has gained widespread acclaim for its patented, one-piece silicone containers that offer a convenient, eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic storage options. By integrating Zip Top’s product line into its offerings, Let’s Gel aims to provide consumers with a comprehensive range of solutions for their homes, combining comfort and functionality with sustainability.
“We are excited to embark on this new chapter “ said McMahan “With these two companies, we have the opportunity to continue to innovate and create products that resonate with consumers who prioritize sustainability and quality. We look forward to leveraging Let’s Gel’s expertise and resources to accelerate the growth of Zip Top and bring our vision to a wider audience. “
The acquisition of Zip Top, Inc. by Let’s Gel, Inc. is effective immediately. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Let's Gel, Inc.:
Let's Gel, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of GelPro comfort floor mats based in Austin, Texas. With a commitment to US-based manufacturing and innovation, Let's Gel, Inc. offers a wide range of products designed to provide comfort and support in residential and commercial spaces. For more information on Let’s Gel’s comfort solutions, visit https://www.gelpro.com.
About Zip Top, Inc.:
Zip Top, Inc. is a pioneering manufacturer of eco-friendly storage containers based in Austin, Texas. Known for its patented, one-piece silicone designs, Zip Top, Inc. offers a versatile range of products that are reusable and dishwasher safe. For more information on Zip Top’s award-winning reusable storage solutions, visit https://www.ziptop.com.
