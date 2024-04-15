Mobile Physician Associates Celebrates Milestone 75,000th House Call in Southern California
Mobile Physician Associates is proud to announce the completion of its 75,000th house call to patients' homes, senior housing, and assisted living facilities.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Physician Associates, a leading provider of mobile primary care dedicated to serving Southern California's frail and elderly population, is proud to announce the completion of its 75,000th house call, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver comprehensive, compassionate care directly to patients' homes, senior housing, and assisted living facilities.
Since its inception, Mobile Physician Associates has been committed to enhancing the accessibility of quality healthcare for the elderly and those with chronic conditions, who find it challenging to visit traditional medical facilities. By bringing medical care directly to the comfort of patients' living environments, Mobile Physician Associates ensures that the most vulnerable populations receive the timely care they need without the hardship of traveling to a doctor’s office.
"This milestone is not just a number for us; it reflects our steadfast dedication to the health and well-being of thousands of patients who rely on our services daily," said Alex Foxman, M.D., F.A.C.P., D.A.B.O.M., Founder and Medical Director of Mobile Physician Associates. "Reaching our 75,000th visit underscores the trust and dependency that the community places in our services and motivates us to push forward in our journey of caring and advocacy for our patients."
Mobile Physician Associates employs a team of highly skilled healthcare professionals who specialize in managing a wide range of chronic conditions. Each visit is tailored to address the unique health needs of patients, with an emphasis on creating personalized care plans that promote better health outcomes and enhance the quality of life.
As Mobile Physician Associates celebrates this landmark achievement, it also looks forward to expanding its reach and services to meet the growing healthcare needs of Southern California’s aging population. "Our goal is to continue to innovate and expand our services to ensure that every visit adds to a higher quality of life for our patients, right where they live," added Dr. Foxman.
For more information about Mobile Physician Associates and their services, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Alex Foxman, please contact info@mymobilephysician.com or call 310-256-2426.
About Mobile Physician Associates Mobile Physician Associates is a mobile medical practice serving the Southern California area, specializing in the care of the frail and elderly within the community. With a focus on managing chronic conditions, the practice provides comprehensive healthcare services directly in patients' homes, senior housing, and assisted living facilities, thereby reducing the need for hospital visits and allowing patients to receive care in their preferred environment.
