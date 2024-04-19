‘Vision’ Site-Specific Artwork by Gordon Huether Installed at Fort Worth Police South Patrol Headquarters
Gordon Huether's glass, mirror-finish stainless steel sphere at the heart of the 11-foot 8-inch tall sculpture entitled, "Vision" at the Fort Worth Police Dept South Division - Image 1
7-foot sphere evokes clarity, transparency for north Texas police facility
A police force and the community it serves need to engage in open and productive dialogue...the artwork is intended to resonate with these ideas through the powers of abstraction and beauty.”NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Huether Studio today announced unveiling of “Vision,” a dramatic artwork commissioned by the City of Fort Worth and permanently installed at the entrance to the Fort Worth Police Department’s South Patrol Division headquarters at 3501 W. Risinger Road, 11 miles south of downtown.
— Artist Gordon Huether
A 7-foot, mirror-finish stainless steel sphere at the heart of the 11-foot 8-inch tall sculpture offers “an eye catching and timeless representation and reflection of the entire Fort Worth community and the people who serve it,” according to Gordon Huether.
Huether titled this work “Vision” to evoke the ideas of clarity, transparency, awareness and reflection that are essential to effective police work today. See "Vision" here.
The concept for “Vision” utilizes a unique, nonthreatening basket that lifts the sphere from the sculpture’s base and holds it aloft. The basket is fabricated from steel plates with a blue finish which are spaced around the base of the sphere to create the illusion of buoyancy and to obscure the support structure beneath. The basket emerges from a commanding concrete base, or plinth, where the name of the Fort Worth Police Department South Patrol Division is prominently inscribed.
The artwork is also complementary to the South Patrol facility’s architecture, integrating into the gently sloping landscape of the site in a manner which fully takes advantage of its height.
About Gordon Huether Studio
Gordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of works across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2020 to 2024. For more information, visit us at www.gordonhuether.com.
About the Artist, Gordon Huether