RSIPF and SIAF lead civil disorder exercise in Solomon Islands

The AFP has supported the RSIPF to deliver a significant public order management exercise in Solomon Islands this week in anticipation for the upcoming Joint Elections on 17 April 2024.

Around 170 members from Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), Australian Federal Police and Australian Defence Force attended the exercise held at Hells Point, Honiara.

All participants involved in the exercise are trained in public order management.

More than 100 role players, AFP tactical response and a helicopter were used as part of the mock exercise requiring participants to quickly, efficiently and safely respond to an evolving security incident.

The AFP is regularly involved in the delivery of public order management training with Pacific police partners. This includes the provision of training by the AFP and working alongside trainers from other Pacific police forces to enhance capability in the region.

For the first time in Solomon Islands, elections will run simultaneously in the provinces and Honiara City Council. The AFP will be supporting the RSIPF as the lead security agency with planning, coordinating and executing the security operation for the elections.

Additional AFP personnel have been deployed to the island nation as part of the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF).

AFP Commander Heath Davies said the joint exercise was essential for an agile police force.

“The priority for the RSIPF and AFP is to ensure the Joint Elections are carried out peacefully and community safety is maintained. There has been significant community engagement undertaken by the RSIPF aimed at preventing the need to use public order management tactics.

“The skills on display during this exercise show we are prepared and ready in the event we do have to manage any instance of public disorder.

“The AFP is proud to stand alongside our partners and support the RSIPF in keeping their communities safe and secure.”

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said it was good to see the forces team up for the safety and security of the Joint Elections.

“We have strong support from our security partners and will respond appropriately to anyone who intends to disturb the Joint Elections.

“Officers are trained and well prepared to handle any situation that arises.”

