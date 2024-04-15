IT Connect 360 Announces Comprehensive Expansion of Cybersecurity Services within San Diego IT Consulting
IT Connect 360, a pioneering force in IT consulting and cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its cybersecurity offerings within its San Diego IT Consulting services. This enhancement focuses on delivering comprehensive cybersecurity protections tailored to the dynamic needs of San Diego’s businesses.
IT Connect 360 has developed a robust suite of cybersecurity services designed to safeguard local enterprises in response to the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats. These enhanced services include continuous penetration testing, vulnerability management, employee training, monitoring of compromised credentials, advanced email protection, advanced threat detection, incident response planning, and compliance management, all integrated into our San Diego IT consulting framework.
"Our commitment to San Diego’s economic and digital resilience drives this expansion," said Jason Ruediger, CEO of IT Connect 360. "By integrating advanced cybersecurity solutions into our IT consulting services, we provide local businesses not just support but a strategic advantage in the face of global cyber risks. Solid cybersecurity solutions shouldn’t be just for large companies. We make it financially possible for small and medium size businesses to incorporate a comprehensive cybersecurity solution into their business."
This strategic initiative aims to equip San Diego businesses with cutting-edge cybersecurity defenses, ensuring their operations are protected against potential cyberattacks while maintaining compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.
For further details about IT Connect 360's expanded IT consulting and cybersecurity services, please visit https://itconnect360.com.
About IT Connect 360
IT Connect 360 is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions specializing in cybersecurity, managed IT services, and VoIP solutions. We are committed to helping businesses leverage technology to enhance their efficiency, security, and growth.
Contact:
Jason Ruediger
IT Connect 360
5694 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
619-819-5508
jason@itconnect360.com
https://itconnect360.com
Jason Ruediger
IT Connect 360
+1 619-819-5508
sales@itconnect360.com
