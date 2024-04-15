St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive From Justice, Homicide
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002313
TROOPER FULL NAME: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4-12-24 at 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Rd, Enosburg
VIOLATION(S): Fugitive from Justice: Homicide, Second Degree Murder
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/12/24 at approximately 1100 hours, special agents with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and troopers from the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit located a fugitive out of New York. The investigation was led by USMS, and the individual of interest was identified as a 16-year-old male from New York. The subject was wanted federally for violation of 18 USC 5032 and 1073: Juvenile Delinquency and Unlawful Flight of Prosecution stemming from a New York extraditable warrant for homicide. Investigation led law enforcement to believe he was hiding at a residence on Howard Road in Enosburg, and additional units from Vermont State Police Special Operations Unit, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. At approximately 1630 hrs on Friday 4/12/24 he was taken into USMS custody, transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland and held without bail. On 4/15/2024 he was transferred to state custody and will await extradition for the state-level warrant for Homicide, Second Degree Murder out of NY. An arraignment by video is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024
COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: No