St. Albans Barracks / Fugitive From Justice, Homicide

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002313

TROOPER FULL NAME: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 4-12-24 at 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Howard Rd, Enosburg

VIOLATION(S): Fugitive from Justice: Homicide, Second Degree Murder

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/12/24 at approximately 1100 hours, special agents with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and troopers from the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit located a fugitive out of New York. The investigation was led by USMS, and the individual of interest was identified as a 16-year-old male from New York. The subject was wanted federally for violation of 18 USC 5032 and 1073: Juvenile Delinquency and Unlawful Flight of Prosecution stemming from a New York extraditable warrant for homicide. Investigation led law enforcement to believe he was hiding at a residence on Howard Road in Enosburg, and additional units from Vermont State Police Special Operations Unit, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. At approximately 1630 hrs on Friday 4/12/24 he was taken into USMS custody, transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland and held without bail. On 4/15/2024 he was transferred to state custody and will await extradition for the state-level warrant for Homicide, Second Degree Murder out of NY. An arraignment by video is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: No