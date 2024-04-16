Dr. Tamara Fletcher Featured on the Cover of Global Publicist 24's Women Leaders Shaping the Business Landscape in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- On this momentous occasion of International Women's Day, Global Publicist 24 takes immense pride in dedicating our special edition "Women Leaders Shaping the Business Landscape in 2024" to the extraordinary women who are reshaping the global business landscape. Their stories are a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
Leading the charge in our cover story is Tamara Fletcher, the Director of Global DEI Advancement at CDW. Her visionary leadership has propelled the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, fostering an environment where talent can thrive and innovation can flourish.
Below are the key highlights from the inspiring story of Dr. Tamara Fletcher, Director, Global DEI Advancement.
A Challenging New-Age Role:
Talking about her unique role as Director of Global DEI Advancement, Tamara says, 'I am responsible for the development and execution of our broader DEI Strategy. Our strategy encompasses three major factors. The first is taking care to create an inclusive culture.
An Unique Visionary Journey:
Tamara explains that her journey into DEI started with her participation in the Business Resource Groups (BRGs).
A Born Leader:
Over the years, Tamara has achieved several milestones in her career. However, revisiting the milestone that changed her journey she explains, 'I am truly a believer that everything happens for a reason.
A Flagbearer of Diversity Equity & Inclusion:
Tamara's career has all been about diversity and empowering others by making sure they become a part of the process in the modern-day business landscape. As a DEI leader explaining her strategic approach Tamara says, 'Our strategy is about cultivating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion to drive better collaboration, innovation, and business results.
Don't be the Problem, be the Solutions!
During the interview, Tamara shared many experiences explaining how she tries to be the solution. Sharing her approach to solving problems at workplaces, she explains, 'I would never want to oversimplify the strategy, but in essence, it is about staying the course and meeting people where they are.
A Change Bringer's Advice:
Advising the young leaders entering the business landscape, Tamara shares a piece of advice saying, 'The distinction between a sprint and a marathon is paramount in DEI work - especially because there is rarely immediate gratification.
Roadmap for the Future:
Envisioning the future for the role of women in the modern-day business landscape, Tamara shares, 'My vision for the role of women leaders is quite simply to manifest the art of the possible.
Click here to read the entire cover story article: https://globalpublicist24.com/dr-tamara-fletcher-fostering-diversity-equity-inclusion-to-shape-business-landscape/
Click here to read the digital edition: https://globalpublicist24.com/women-leaders-shaping-the-business-landscape-in-2024/
Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
For media inquiries please visit https://globalpublicist24.com/
Contact: +1 302-499-2027
Email: info@globalpublicist24.com
Martin Moore
Leading the charge in our cover story is Tamara Fletcher, the Director of Global DEI Advancement at CDW. Her visionary leadership has propelled the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, fostering an environment where talent can thrive and innovation can flourish.
Below are the key highlights from the inspiring story of Dr. Tamara Fletcher, Director, Global DEI Advancement.
A Challenging New-Age Role:
Talking about her unique role as Director of Global DEI Advancement, Tamara says, 'I am responsible for the development and execution of our broader DEI Strategy. Our strategy encompasses three major factors. The first is taking care to create an inclusive culture.
An Unique Visionary Journey:
Tamara explains that her journey into DEI started with her participation in the Business Resource Groups (BRGs).
A Born Leader:
Over the years, Tamara has achieved several milestones in her career. However, revisiting the milestone that changed her journey she explains, 'I am truly a believer that everything happens for a reason.
A Flagbearer of Diversity Equity & Inclusion:
Tamara's career has all been about diversity and empowering others by making sure they become a part of the process in the modern-day business landscape. As a DEI leader explaining her strategic approach Tamara says, 'Our strategy is about cultivating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion to drive better collaboration, innovation, and business results.
Don't be the Problem, be the Solutions!
During the interview, Tamara shared many experiences explaining how she tries to be the solution. Sharing her approach to solving problems at workplaces, she explains, 'I would never want to oversimplify the strategy, but in essence, it is about staying the course and meeting people where they are.
A Change Bringer's Advice:
Advising the young leaders entering the business landscape, Tamara shares a piece of advice saying, 'The distinction between a sprint and a marathon is paramount in DEI work - especially because there is rarely immediate gratification.
Roadmap for the Future:
Envisioning the future for the role of women in the modern-day business landscape, Tamara shares, 'My vision for the role of women leaders is quite simply to manifest the art of the possible.
Click here to read the entire cover story article: https://globalpublicist24.com/dr-tamara-fletcher-fostering-diversity-equity-inclusion-to-shape-business-landscape/
Click here to read the digital edition: https://globalpublicist24.com/women-leaders-shaping-the-business-landscape-in-2024/
Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
For media inquiries please visit https://globalpublicist24.com/
Contact: +1 302-499-2027
Email: info@globalpublicist24.com
Martin Moore
Global Publicist 24
+1 302-499-2027
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram