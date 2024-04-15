Embarking on an Engagement Journey at Sea Table D.C.
An elegant four to six-course private dining experience for a couple aboard a modern sailing yacht, with the iconic Washington Monument as the backdropWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelin-star awarded Chef and Sommelier Troy Knapp has created the ultimate romantic venue for surprising a loved one with a picture-perfect engagement on the DC waterways aboard his luxurious "Cru Classé," a 47-foot Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 469 sailing yacht.
Since founding his private charter dining experience, he has helped orchestrate 10 magical engagements. A couple arrive at The Wharf for their dining and sunset sailing adventure. The element of surprise is carefully planned with the groom to pop the important question. With the assistance of a talented Washington photographer on board, disguised as a crewmember, Knapp takes the couple down the river to a magical DC backdrop, the Washington Monument, to present the engagement ring. The location allows other boaters and the public to cheer on the happy couple with boat horns blasting and crowds that gather clapping as the “Yes,” answer is confirmed by the surprised recipient.
“The photographer and I have the exact spot and the signals all worked out with the groom, to turn the yacht and have the couple on the bow, framed in front of the Washington Monument, capturing the perfect moment of popping the question and presenting the engagement ring,” explains Knapp. “The reverie from passing boaters and the crowds, who happen to be present as the experience unfolds, makes this occasion even more exciting. We then sail away down the river for the newly engaged couple to have private time together, with exceptional Champagne to toast the special evening.”
Ensuring the couple’s love stays afloat, Knapp has addressed the obvious concern about the ring’s safety aboard the yacht this season by providing a beautiful hand-woven nautical floating keepsake. This safety device can be shackled to the ring for safekeeping. In addition, Knapp manages every engagement plan detail aboard the yacht, including the local farm and sea-sourced menu, which can be paired with exclusive French wines and Champagnes.
“Sea Table is an elegant, intimate upscale restaurant in the collection of dining venues located at the fashionable Wharf Marina D.C.,” states Knapp. “It is the ultimate private dining experience on the water, a great escape, and a gem of a setting to celebrate a new beginning with a loved one. Sea Table can accommodate a small party of up to six guests, and Cru Classé redefines luxury dining, seamlessly fusing fine cuisine's artistry with a private yacht's intimacy.”
Sea Table guests can immerse themselves in one of three exclusive experiences:
Cruise Experience (April - October): Set sail for 2.5 to 3 hours of culinary excellence. Enjoy four to six exquisite courses inspired by local farms and watermen, complemented by prestigious wine pairings. Prices start at $430 per guest for intimate gatherings of two to six.
Dockside Experience (April, May, September, and October): Discover a private dockside oasis at The Wharf DC. Savor four to six exquisite courses with sommelier-selected wines, all in an intimate setting. Prices start at $180 per guest for 1.5-2 hours, perfect for gatherings of two to six.
Oyster Sails (June, July, and August): Dive into a personalized oyster-tasting adventure. Enjoy fresh local oysters, expert guidance, and specialty accompaniments, paired with Champagne or prestige white wine. Prices start at $225 per guest for 1.5-2 hours, designed for gatherings of two to six.
“Cru Classé"- Sea Table D.C. is the embodiment of Knapp’s lifelong passion for culinary artistry, viticultural philosophy, and the sea. Combining these talents, he creates a truly unique dining experience amidst the waters of Washington, D.C.
