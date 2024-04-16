EZEN Digital & Phoenix Medical Systems Partner to Revolutionize Digitally Enabled Medical Device Development
EZEN Digital and Phoenix Medical Systems have forged a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of next-generation, digitally enabled medical devices
Together, we're embarking on a mission to redefine what's possible in the healthcare sector”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZEN Digital and Phoenix Medical Systems have forged a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of next-generation, digitally enabled medical devices. This collaboration aims to harness the power of digital transformation to improve the development, accessibility, and affordability of medical devices across various therapeutic areas and geographic regions, advanicing a new era of healthcare innovation.
— Narendar G. Reddy
Uniting Digital Expertise with Decades of Medical Device Experience
EZEN, a leading provider of digital transformation services with nearly 25 years of experience specifically within the healthcare and MedTech industries, brings unparalleled expertise in areas like Digital Product Engineering, Digital Health, Data Science & AI, Cybersecurity, Smart Device Integration, and deep domain knowledge. With its 35-year legacy in the medical device industry, Phoenix Medical Systems offers extensive knowledge in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative and accessible medical devices.
“Together, we're embarking on a mission to redefine what's possible in the healthcare sector,” said Narendar G. Reddy, CEO of EZEN. “This partnership will allow us to develop innovative medical devices that are more effective and affordable, potentially bringing life-saving technologies to patients who wouldn't otherwise have access.”
A Vision for a Healthier World
The collaboration between EZEN and Phoenix Medical Systems is grounded in a shared vision to democratize access to advanced medical devices. By combining EZEN’s digital capabilities with Phoenix’s expertise in medical device innovation, the partnership is poised to deliver solutions that ensure cost-effectiveness, quality, compliance, and market accessibility, ultimately improving global health outcomes.
Mr. V. Sashikumar, Founder and Managing Director of Phoenix Medical Systems, expressed excitement about the partnership's potential impact: "Our collaboration with EZEN represents a pivotal moment in our journey of leveraging our Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) capabilities to make high-quality medical care a reality for all."
About EZEN
EZEN is a leader in digital transformation services, offering a wide range of solutions tailored to the healthcare and MedTech industries. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Princeton, NJ, EZEN is committed to providing innovative, accessible, and affordable digital solutions that enhance healthcare delivery and patient care.
About Phoenix Medical Systems
Founded in 1989, Phoenix Medical Systems has been at the forefront of medical device innovation, with a focus on designing, developing, and commercializing products that are accessible and affordable. With a strong commitment to quality and innovation, Phoenix Medical Systems has become a global leader in the medical device industry, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and advancing healthcare.
To learn more about this exciting partnership and its potential impact on the healthcare industry, visit www.ezeninc.com; www.pmsind.com
