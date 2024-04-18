Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,943 in the last 365 days.

V Digital Services Achieves Distinction as a Meta Business Partner 

V Digital Services Logo

V Digital Services

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Digital Services, a leading player in the digital solutions arena, proudly announces its elevation to the status of Meta Business Partner. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone, further solidifying V Digital Services’ commitment to innovation and excellence in the evolving digital landscape.

Becoming a Meta Business Partner is a testament to V Digital Services' proven expertise in leveraging Meta's platform for business growth, innovation, and client success. The partnership opens up new horizons for collaboration, offering V Digital Services access to advanced tools, insights, and resources that will empower clients with cutting-edge solutions.

Key aspects of V Digital Services’ capabilities as a Meta Business Partner include:

Strategic Consultation: V Digital Services excels in providing strategic guidance to businesses aiming to maximize their presence and impact on Meta's platforms like Facebook, Instagram and more.

Creative Excellence: Known for its creative prowess, V Digital Services crafts compelling content and ad creatives tailored for Meta's diverse audience.
Innovative Solutions: V Digital Services is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies and features offered by Meta, ensuring clients stay ahead of the digital curve.

Data-Driven Optimization: Leveraging advanced analytics, V Digital Services ensures that advertising strategies on Meta's platforms are continually refined for optimal performance.

“The “Badged” partnership status ensures V Digital Services meets Meta’s high standards and is an acknowledgment of the excellent product innovation and service levels V Digital Services strives to deliver. Our customers can be sure that we will help them measure the success of their campaigns and take digital marketing activities to a new level — now, Meta-approved,” said Taylor West, Vice President of Agency and Client Services for VDS.

As the digital marketing division of Voice Media Group, V Digital Services operates in over 300 cities across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, the agency specializes in providing top-tier white-label solutions to an expanding network of affiliated media entities and agencies. Leveraging a diverse team of experts in local and organic SEO, paid media, web services, email marketing, and first-party data solutions, V Digital Services stands as a reliable resource in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The agency's team of Google-certified specialists also fulfills the role of an in-house digital marketing hub for renowned VMG publications, including Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, New Times Broward-Palm Beach, and the Dallas Observer.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company’s careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/

Taylor West
V Digital Services
+1 602-407-1719
taylor.west@vdigitalservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

V Digital Services Achieves Distinction as a Meta Business Partner 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more