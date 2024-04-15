Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,618 in the last 365 days.

Kore Digital Mining Ltd announces additional $150,000 Seed Investment.

Kore Digital Mining Ltd - UK Based Bitcoin miner, dedicated to expanding and strengthening Bitcoin’s critical infrastructure.

Kore Digital Mining Ltd - UK Based Bitcoin miner, dedicated to expanding and strengthening Bitcoin’s critical infrastructure.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kore Digital Mining Ltd, a U.K. based Bitcoin mining company, announced today that a further $150,000 has been invested into the business from existing seed investors.

This adds to the initial $100,000 raised upon creation of the company back in May 2023.

Derek Nisbet, the Founder & CEO, said - "We are thrilled to receive this additional seed capital from our loyal investors and this will enable us to grow our mining operations substantially, over the next few months."

The seed capital will be used to purchase the latest innovations in mining hardware, including:-

5 x Antminer S21 200 Th/s Miners, and
10 x Whatsminer M66S 288 Th/s - Immersion Cooled Miners.

These are the latest and most efficient miners on the market today and will stand Kore in good stead following the Bitcoin halving cycle and new 4 year epoch.

The new mining hardware will increase Kore's hash rate threefold to 6 Ph/s.


About Kore Digital Mining Ltd.

Kore Digital Mining Ltd is a U.K. based Bitcoin mining company focused on growing its hash rate and increasing infrastructure capacity with its global partners.

Kore’s mission is to provide technological resources on the Bitcoin network, enabling added blockchain security and increased decentralization. Visit our website at www.koredigitalmining.com

Derek Nisbet
Kore Digital Mining Ltd
email us here

You just read:

Kore Digital Mining Ltd announces additional $150,000 Seed Investment.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more