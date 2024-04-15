CU*Answers welcomes two new MemberPass biometric authentication pilot participants
Partnership Financial CU and Madison County FCU join the Bonifi MemberPass pilotGRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, U.S.A., April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU*Answers is excited to announce that two additional credit unions will join the MemberPass biometric member authentication pilot: Partnership Financial Credit Union (Morton Grove, IL) and Madison County Federal Credit Union (Anderson, IN). Recently, CU*Answers announced the first of its pilot members, encurage Financial Credit Union Network, whose deployment was initiated in March 2024.
In December 2023, CU*Answers integrated MemberPass into its CU*BASE core system. MemberPass, developed by CUSO Bonifii, transforms the member authentication process by eliminating the need for knowledge-based questions, such as mother’s maiden name or partial social security numbers, and instead utilizes secure biometric and digital credential authentication. This enables a bi-directional authentication of the member to their credit union within fifteen seconds or less, all without the necessity of sharing personally identifiable information (PII). This advancement results in a simpler, more secure member experience. MemberPass can authenticate in any credit union channel, including contact centers, in-person interactions, at interactive teller machines (ITMs), online platforms, or within mobile applications. CU*Answers has implemented MemberPass for credit unions across contact centers, branches, and ITMs, with plans to begin development on adding the integration to the It’s Me 247 online and mobile environments by Q4 2024.
Geoff Johnson, CEO of CU*Answers, expressed, “We are glad that Partnership Financial and Madison County credit unions could take advantage of the new integration to MemberPass. They can anticipate enhancing their members’ experiences while safeguarding both their members and credit unions from fraud.”
John Ainsworth, CEO of Bonifii, remarked, "We are thrilled to extend the comprehensive fraud protection that MemberPass offers to Partnership Financial and Madison County credit unions through CU*Answers, and look forward to adding value to many more CU*Answers clients in the months ahead.”
In the upcoming months, CU*Answers will progress beyond the pilot phase and provide all of its clients with the ability to implement this groundbreaking fraud prevention solution.
About CU*Answers, Inc.
CU*Answers offers expertise in implementing technical solutions to operational needs, and is a leader in helping credit unions form strategic alliances and partnerships. CU*Answers provides a wide variety of services for credit unions including its flagship CU*BASE® processing system (online and in-house) and Internet development services featuring It’s Me 247 online and mobile banking. Additional services include web development, network design and security, and image check processing. Founded in 1970, CU*Answers is a 100% credit union-owned cooperative CUSO providing services to credit unions representing over 2.2 million members and $30 billion in credit union assets. For more information, visit www.cuanswers.com.
About encurage Financial Network Credit Union
encurage Financial Network was launched in 2023 as a network credit union, uniting four legacy institutions under the name First Financial Credit Union. Serving over 14,000 members, encurage is dedicated to educating and inspiring its members while expanding their access to tools and resources. To learn more, visit www.firstfcu.org.
About Partnership Financial Credit Union
PFCU is a full-service financial institution with six locations serving the Chicagoland area. With origins dating back to 1940, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with its account holders while delivering the top financial products and services. If you would like to learn more about Partnership Financial Credit Union and explore the benefits of membership or open an account today, please visit www.mypfcu.org.
About Madison County Federal Credit Union
Madison County Federal Credit Union is a full-service Credit Union with 4 branches serving Central Indiana. To access the site and view the “new look and feel”, go to https://www.madcofcu.org/.
About Bonifii
Bonifii, a credit union service organization, offers MemberPass—a simple, secure, and convenient form of biometric authentication. MemberPass provides credit union members easy access to their financial accounts, proactively preventing fraud and ensuring the security of their personal information. Visit www.memberpass.com to learn more.
