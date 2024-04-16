Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon Discusses How to Prepare For a Mommy Makeover
Scottsdale plastic surgeon Steven Turkeltaub, MD offers tips on preparing for a mommy makeover, including how to prepare a recovery space and when to schedule.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mommy makeover is a transformative procedure for women, aiming to restore post-pregnancy bodies closer to a pre-pregnancy state. These customizable treatment plans typically include two or more cosmetic procedures designed to address the unwanted physical changes that can accompany pregnancy including tummy tuck surgery, breast augmentation with or without a lift, and liposuction, among others. Scottsdale plastic surgeon Steven Turkeltaub, MD has decades of experience helping women regain their figures and their confidence through personalized mommy makeover plans.
Below, he outlines how proper preparation can make a significant difference on both the aesthetic outcome and recovery process.
1. Choose the Right Surgeon
According to Dr. Turkeltaub, selecting a reputable plastic surgeon who is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery is very important. The plastic surgeon should have extensive experience performing mommy makeovers. Checking a surgeon’s credentials, reading reviews, perusing before-and-after photos and even obtaining recommendations from other trustworthy and satisfied patients can be quite helpful. Importantly, patients should feel very comfortable with the plastic surgeon after they have had a consultation.
2. Make Sure to Understand the Procedures, Various Options and Potential Risks and Complications
Dr. Turkeltaub states that a plastic surgeon should provide recommendations based on individual goals and desires. This would also include the various options that patients may want to consider along with what they can expect and the potential risks and complications. Additional research may be helpful though not always. Information and opinions available on the internet can be incorrect, deceptive or worse.
3. Achieve a Stable Weight
For the best results, Dr. Turkeltaub asserts that patients should be at a stable, healthy weight that they will be able to maintain after surgery. Significant weight fluctuations after a mommy makeover can compromise the results.
4. Arrange for Help During Recovery
Recovery from a mommy makeover can take several weeks during which patients will have various physical restrictions depending on the procedures performed. Assistance may be needed for a variety of daily activities that can include childcare. Dr. Turkeltaub suggests arranging for a family member, friend or caregiver to provide some help during this time to ensure a smooth and stress-free recovery.
5. Prepare a Recovery Space at Home
Dr. Turkeltaub states that it can be helpful for patients to prepare their homes in advance to make recovery as comfortable as possible. This preparation could include setting up a recovery area with all essentials within reach, preparing meals and freezing them for easy access, and ensuring there is plenty of clean, comfortable clothing that is easy to get in and out of.
6. Quit Smoking and Limit Alcohol
Smoking cigarettes and/or marijuana, vaping and alcohol consumption can and will significantly affect the healing process, including adding greater risks for complications and poor outcomes. Dr. Turkeltaub advises all patients to quit smoking and vaping for at least one month before until at least one month after surgery. Alcohol should be stopped for at least ten days before until at least ten days after surgery and should not be consumed if patients are still taking certain medications such as narcotics.
7. Follow Pre-operative and Post-operative Instructions
Plastic surgeons provide specific pre- and post-operative instructions based on the procedures a patient is undergoing. These might include guidelines on diet and nutrition, medications to avoid and restrictions of particular activities. Following these instructions and guidelines carefully is crucial for the safety and success of a mommy makeover.
8. Set Realistic Expectations
While a mommy makeover can offer significant improvements in appearance and self-confidence, it's important to have realistic expectations. Prior to surgery, patients should discuss with their plastic surgeon what is realistically achievable. Dr. Turkeltaub encourages patients to remember that the goal is improvement, not perfection.
9. Plan Financially
Prior to surgery, patients should ensure they have a clear understanding of the costs involved, including the surgery, anesthesia, facility fees and any post-surgery garments or medications. Many surgeons offer financing options, so Dr. Turkeltaub recommends communicating with the chosen provider’s office team as needed.
10. Consider the Timing
The timing of a mommy makeover should be carefully considered. If an additional pregnancy is likely in the not too distant future, patients may want to reconsider pursuing surgery until afterwards since future pregnancies can negatively impact the effects of the procedures. Dr. Turkeltaub also advises scheduling surgery during a time where patients are able to take an adequate amount of time off from work and other responsibilities to recover.
By following these steps, patients can prepare themselves for a smoother mommy makeover journey, from the initial consultation through to recovery and beyond while reducing the risks for untoward issues. Remember, the key to maximizing the likelihood of a successful outcome lies in careful planning, realistic expectations and choosing the right surgeon.
About Steven Turkeltaub, MD
Dr. Steven H. Turkeltaub is a board-certified plastic surgeon who serves as the director at the Arizona Center For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale. He offers a wide array of both surgical and non-surgical treatments targeting the body, face, breasts and skin. Among the services offered are breast augmentation, breast lifts, breast reductions, tummy tucks, eyelid surgery, brow lift, liposuction and more. Dr. Turkeltaub is deeply committed to providing top-quality care for his patients, and he holds memberships with prestigious organizations such as The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and the Arizona Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Turkeltaub is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Turkeltaub and his practice, visit turkeltaub.com, arizonabreast.com, and facebook.com/drturkeltaub, or find the practice on Instagram @drsteventurkeltaub.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.turkeltaub.com/news-press/scottsdale-plastic-surgeon-discusses-how-to-prepare-for-a-mommy-makeover/
###
Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
8502 E. Princess Dr.
Suite 240
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 451-3000
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here