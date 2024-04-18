Rancho Corona Del Valle: A Rare Opportunity to Own a Piece of California History

Rodeo Realty Inc. introduces a standout investment opportunity with its latest listing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaisa Bishop and Darlene Hutton of Rodeo Realty have just listed the famous 333 Acre Rancho Corona Del Velle Ranch. With an amazing history, Rancho Corona Del Valle has welcomed Hollywood luminaries and was once held by the same family who owned Westwood and the land upon which UCLA now stands.

From its storied past in the Classic Hollywood film era to its stint as a prestigious quarter horse racing farm, the ranch's legacy is as diverse as it is illustrious. Embraced by the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Angeles National Forest, Rancho Corona Del Valle emerges as a timeless testament to California's rich heritage and natural splendor. Spanning 333 acres of sprawling pastures adorned with aged oaks and featuring a storied 17-story barn, this remarkable property offers a harmonious blend of rustic charm and modern luxury.

The main hacienda, dating back to 1883, exudes timeless elegance with its Batchelder tile, romantic courtyard, and old wooden doors. Complementing the main residence are charming guest homes and cottage/bungalows, each reflecting a rich vintage ranch aesthetic.

Outdoor enthusiasts will revel in the array of recreational opportunities offered by Rancho Corona Del Valle, from a refreshing swimming hole to miles of dirt roads and trails perfect for horseback riding. The property also boasts an old furlong racetrack awaiting revival, and a shooting range for those seeking adventure.

Priced at $8,300,000, this extraordinary property presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of California history. Ranches of this caliber are seldom available, making this listing a unique investment opportunity for discerning buyers.

Experience Rancho Corona Del Valle's allure and embark on a journey through time and nature unlike any other.

