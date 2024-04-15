Seychelles Customs enforces its Rules of Origin capacities

Under the framework of the EU-WCO Rules of Origin Africa Programme, funded by the European Union, the World Customs Organization (WCO), in partnership with the Regional Training Center (RTC) Kenya and the Seychelles Revenue Commission (SRC), held a national training workshop on rules of origin for Seychelles Customs. The workshop was held in Victoria, Seychelles, from 8 to 12 April 2024 with the objective to assist Seychelles in enhancing its knowledge and application of preferential rules of origin. The training is part of a workplan established with the RTC for competency development for several countries in the ESA region.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Francois Ally, Director Seaport Enforcement, Customs Division, on behalf of the Commissioner Customs, thanked the WCO, the EU and the RTC for their support in building capacity on rules of origin. He stressed the importance of rules of origin and encouraged the participants to participate actively in the workshop as it would equip them with the necessary tools to effectively carry out their day to day tasks, ensure a correct revenue collection and assist importers and exports trading under free trade agreements.

During the workshop, participants worked on key concepts for proper origin determination, related operational and procedural issues, including origin certification and origin irregularities, as well as the establishment of efficient origin management. In addition, participants discussed specific areas of concern, including the low level of knowledge and use of the FTAs and challenges linked to verification of origin including trough administrative cooperation. They also discussed recommendations for better management and implementation of rules of origin on a national and regional level.

Participants participated actively and greatly appreciated the opportunity given by the workshop to exchange knowledge and experiences and stressed that this training would contribute to trade facilitation as well as fair and efficient revenue collection.

In the margins of the workshop, the experts met with Ms. Varsha Singh, SRC Commissioner General, Mr. Paul Barrack, Commissioner Customs, and other key management representatives to discuss the outcomes of the workshop as well as other needs for capacity building and technical assistance.

The EU-WCO Rules of Origin Africa Programme will continue its work with the RTC and Seychelles Customs to equip Customs officials and relevant stakeholders with extended knowledge for efficient implementation and application of rules or origin.

For further information please contact EU-WCORoOAfrica.Program@wcoomd.org