ReachOut Technology Welcomes Singer Networks LLC to Its Family, Empowering Female Leadership in the Tech Industry
ReachOut Technology acquires Singer Networks, advancing female-led innovation in IT and enhancing services in the healthcare sector.
This strategic acquisition is another significant milestone in ReachOut's mission to build a nationwide brand and champions female leadership in the technology industry.
Founded by Lisa Singer, Singer Networks LLC stands out as the very first female-led MSP in the United States. Notably, Singer Networks is well-known for its exemplary MSP services tailored to healthcare and the nursing home sector, showcasing a profound understanding of the specialized healthcare HIPAA compliance needs within this critical industry. With a revenue exceeding $1.7 million, the company has made a substantial impact by offering innovative IT solutions. Lisa Singer, the Owner and CEO, has led the company with a commitment to excellence and a culture that fosters camaraderie and shared success.
Lisa Singer expressed her enthusiasm about joining forces with ReachOut Technology, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of ReachOut's journey and fully believe in its vision and mission. This acquisition marks a new chapter, not only for Singer Networks but also for female leadership in the tech industry. I am also excited about founding my non-profit and am grateful for ReachOut's support in this new endeavor."
Rick Jordan (rickjordan.tv), the Founder and CEO of ReachOut Technology, commented on the acquisition, "I am delighted to welcome Singer Networks and Lisa Singer to the ReachOut family. Lisa's remarkable leadership and the company's unique position as the first female founded MSP in the USA align perfectly with our values and our mission of making a huge impact in our space. This acquisition is not just about expanding our reach; it's about empowering diversity and innovation in the tech industry."
The acquisition of Singer Networks LLC is part of ReachOut Technology's strategic initiative to expand its footprint and reinforce its status as a leader in the cybersecurity and IT service industry. By integrating Singer Networks' expertise and innovative solutions, ReachOut is set to enhance its offerings and deliver unparalleled IT services to businesses nationwide.
About ReachOut Technology
ReachOut Technology is not your typical Managed Service Provider (MSP). We are a transformative force in cybersecurity and IT services, dedicated to serving Small to Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs) with unparalleled excellence. Our innovative approach and unwavering commitment to superior solutions have established us as industry trailblazers, redefining standards and crafting extraordinary client experiences. At ReachOut, our partners are more than just clients; they are integral members of a movement that is reshaping the future of cybersecurity.
Our mission is succinct yet profound: "Cybersecurity for All." We are on a relentless pursuit to revolutionize the Cybersecurity & IT Service Provider landscape for SMBs, with the goal of creating the first nationwide brand in our sector. Rick Jordan, our visionary founder, encapsulates our ethos perfectly: “Many IT firms fall short, leaving SMBs vulnerable. At ReachOut, we are leveling the playing field, ensuring that businesses, regardless of size or location, have access to top-tier security solutions.”
Founded by Rick Jordan to fill a critical gap in the IT services market, ReachOut Technology is evolving into a formidable nationwide cybersecurity entity. We are proud to be the first MSP of our kind to independently go public, a testament to our commitment to authenticity and innovation in a landscape often dominated by acquisitions and mergers. Our journey is fueled by both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, as we strive to build a national legacy in cybersecurity and IT services. Our board, graced by high-profile members such as Kevin Harrington (Original Shark from Shark Tank), is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and our unwavering belief in the transformative power of cybersecurity.
Rick Jordan: A Visionary Leader in Cybersecurity and Business
Rick Jordan is synonymous with resilience, innovation, and expertise, and stands as a beacon in the realms of cybersecurity and entrepreneurship. As the Founder and CEO of ReachOut Technology, Rick has navigated the company from its humble beginnings during a challenging recession, through personal financial hardships and the joys and challenges of fatherhood with newborn twins, to its current stature as a publicly held powerhouse a decade later. His journey epitomizes the American dream, marked by perseverance, a never-quit attitude, and a commitment to going ALL IN.
A nationally recognized voice, Rick frequently appears on global networks such as Bloomberg, Newsmax, Cheddar, Newsnation, Reuters, Fox, and NBC, offering his invaluable insights on business, cybersecurity, and current events. His expertise has even been sought after in the White House, underscoring his influence and authority in the industry.
Rick's passion for sharing knowledge and inspiring others extends to his podcast, “ALL IN with Rick Jordan,” where he delves into the intricacies of building successful businesses, nurturing relationships, and leading a fulfilling life. With listeners spanning over 80 countries, the podcast proudly ranks in the top 2% globally, a testament to Rick's ability to connect and motivate.
His current endeavors are as diverse as they are impactful, ranging from cybersecurity acquisitions and building a mastermind within the service-based business industry, to expanding his personal brand and touching the lives of millions.
Rick's skills and knowledge are as extensive as they are unique. He is a man who never backs down from a challenge and is unyielding in the face of adversity. Whether it's confronting new challenges, proving naysayers wrong, or savoring a glass of his favorite MaCallan Scotch, Rick Jordan lives life on his terms, inspiring others to do the same.
Information about Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cybersecurity industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov.
