SuperCare Health® CEO Named City National Bank Entrepreneur of the Year at Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Award Ceremony
John Cassar was presented with the prestigious award on April 11 in recognition of his community support and innovative leadership
I've learned that success isn't just about the bottom line. It's about staying true to your purpose, your people, and your principles. It's about embracing failure and staying humble and hungry.”DOWNEY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperCare Health, a leading respiratory care, and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, celebrated John Cassar, CEO and Owner, as he accepted the City National Bank Entrepreneur of the Year award at a ceremony held by the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce on April 11 at the Hyatt Regency. The Chamber also recognized leaders who have made a notable impact in Long Beach’s business and philanthropic communities. This year’s award recipients included:
— John Cassar, CEO & Owner, SuperCare Health
- City National Bank Entrepreneur of the Year – John Cassar, SuperCare Health.
- Don Temple Storage Philanthropic Pioneer Award – Phil Trani, Phil Trani’s Restaurant.
- Chick-fil-A Community Spirit Award – Jake Heflin, Fire Captain, Public Information Officer, CERT Program Manager, Long Beach Fire Department.
- Long Beach City College Shaun R. Lumachi Rising Star Award – Arturo Enciso and Ana Salatino, Gusto Bread.
“This is one of The Chamber’s most exciting events each year. We value the longstanding relationship with City National Bank and look forward to presenting the prestigious ‘City National Bank Entrepreneur of the Year’ program,” said Jeremy Harris, President and CEO of the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, as he prepared for the event. “It’s an honor to present John Cassar with the Entrepreneur of the Year award for his business contribution and leadership at SuperCare Health.” In gratitude, Cassar commented, “I am grateful to The Chamber and especially City National Bank for honoring me with this award. Our teams inspire me daily as we shape new ways to increase access to care and provide solutions that improve patient outcomes. Not everyone gets to work with exceptional leadership teams and make a difference in the world every single day, but that’s exactly what keeps me so excited about the impact we are making at SuperCare Health.”
During his address at the awards ceremony, Cassar told the story of his parents, Gabe and Micheline Cassar, who immigrated to the United States from Montreal and opened a small retail pharmacy in California. John’s early career began with his parents at the pharmacy, and he soon took on a leadership role as majority owner and CEO. Over the next few decades, John grew the company into SuperCare Health, a multi-state healthcare organization that provides hospital-to-home support for patients experiencing chronic illnesses, including sleep apnea, pulmonary diseases, neuromuscular disorders, diabetes and more. With streamlined delivery, support services, and education programs, SuperCare Health helps patients manage their prescribed care plans through a wide range of healthcare tools and devices, including ventilation, CPAP, oxygen, vests, medications, and glucose monitoring. They also offer virtual telehealth appointments, remote patient monitoring, an online pharmacy with prescription support and automatic refills, supplies and equipment delivered right to the door, and access to virtual and in-home care teams for around the clock assistance. SuperCare Health’s mission is to reduce hospital readmissions, lower the cost of care, and improve the lives of patients.
Cassar also shared the story of his dear friend, Chris, who was lost on September 11 in the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Said Cassar, “I went to his funeral and it shook me to my core. Chris had a passion for life, loved what he did, inspired me, and was going to change the world in his own way. His death made me reevaluate my purpose in life. It inspired me to create something greater than myself. Something that is not just work, but something I love doing. Sometimes a loss in your life will push you to find your love of life.”
Looking back on SuperCare Health’s 50 year legacy, Cassar concluded, “I've learned that success isn't just about the bottom line. It's about staying true to your purpose, your people, and your principles. It's about embracing failure and staying humble and hungry. Most importantly, it’s about never, ever losing sight of your values. I urge all entrepreneurs out there to take calculated risks and stay true to your audacious vision that you love. Let’s inspire the next generation to chase their wildest dreams and redefine what’s possible.”
To learn more about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our comprehensive care programs, visit us online. To get in touch with a SuperCare Health customer service representative, call (800) 206-4880.
###
About SuperCare Health
SuperCare Health is a comprehensive high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health’s services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.
About the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (LBACC)
The Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest membership chambers of commerce in Los Angeles County. The Chamber serves as the catalyst for business growth, a Convener of leaders and influencers, and a Champion for a stronger community. For additional information, visit www.lbchamber.com or follow on Twitter @thelbchamber, Facebook @lbchamber and Instagram @longbeachchamber.
About City National Bank
With $95.9 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 69 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $88.2 billion in client investment assets. City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.
Amanda Charlin
SuperCare Health
+1 626-949-2419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube