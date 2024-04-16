EO Charging Launches ‘Genius Fleet’ to Make Depot Electrification More Accessible
Combining EO Cloud software, & maintenance services and Level II hardware into one monthly fee takes the complexity out of fleet electrification.
EO’s new Genius Fleet solution aims to remove barriers, letting the customer focus on their core competency while enabling EO to provide lifecycle electrification services.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EO Charging (“EO”), a global leading provider of software, maintenance services and turnkey design and construction for van, truck and bus fleets, today announced that it has launched an innovative new solution to simplify the depot electrification process for its commercial and school bus customers. The company’s new ‘Genius Fleet’ solution is designed to help depots electrify by simply requiring them to select the number of chargers they need. Then, for a launch price of $59.99 per charger, per month, EO Charging provides fully managed charging capabilities.
— John Walsh, President EO Charging, Americas
The Genius Fleet bundles hardware with other elements of the EO offering, which have allowed the company to achieve >99% uptime across its global customer base to date. Specifically, purchasers receive access to the EO Cloud charge management platform, 24/7/365 monitoring and remote fix solutions, ongoing operations & maintenance (O&M) support and an EO Genius 19.2kW commercial grade charging station.
“The benefits of transitioning to an electric fleet are not without cost and project management burdens for many school bus and commercial fleets,” acknowledged John Walsh, President of EO Charging, Americas. “EO’s new Genius Fleet solution aims to remove these barriers, letting the customer focus on their core competency while enabling EO to provide lifecycle electrification services that meet their unique needs. We strive to be our customers’ single hand to shake for the life of their electric depot.”
As part of Genius Fleet, EO handles all charger commissioning onto EO Cloud, monitors the chargers to address any issues before they impact business operations and offers optional on-site services to optimize the charger over its life. This is all in addition to the EO Genius standard five-year warranty.
The Genius Fleet program does require a five-year commitment and does not include installation, data connectivity costs or applicable taxes. Nonetheless, EO Charging is able to support customers on all facets of installation and energy management, as needed. Given the use of a Level II charging station, the solution is ideal for fleets with sufficient dwell times to charge vehicles or those sending vehicles to cover shorter routes. Genius Fleet aims to simplify perceptions of electric depot design and installation and make transitioning to all-electric more accessible, with no upfront costs.
The Genius Fleet promotional pricing will continue through the ACT Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more about how to build a Genius Fleet, visit: https://www.eocharging.com/americas/genius-fleet-enquiry.
About EO:
EO Charging (EO) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, specializing in turnkey EV Infrastructure solutions for commercial fleets. EO designs proprietary smart charging software and hardware for fleets and offers depot design, electrical installation, grid upgrades, and ongoing operations and maintenance for car, van, truck, and bus fleets.
Founded in 2014, EO’s technology is already used by many of the world’s largest fleet operators including Amazon, DHL, UPS, Tesco, Ocado, Aviva, and distributes its hardware to over 35 countries in major global markets.
Jessie Peters
EO Charging
+1 860-428-8050
