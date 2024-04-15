Submit Release
Mauka Wailua Bridge is open

Posted on Apr 15, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

Kauai #hitraffic 4/15/2024 4:40AM: The mauka Wailua River Bridge on southbound Kuhio Highway is open. Lanes have been narrowed so drive with caution. Reminder, bridge will close at 8 p.m. to continue debris removal.

