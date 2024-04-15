Mauka Wailua Bridge is open

Kauai #hitraffic 4/15/2024 4:40AM: The mauka Wailua River Bridge on southbound Kuhio Highway is open. Lanes have been narrowed so drive with caution. Reminder, bridge will close at 8 p.m. to continue debris removal.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.