Work Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 Project in Corson County

For Immediate Release:

Monday, April 15, 2024

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844

MORRISTOWN, S.D. – Beginning Monday, April 22, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 12 in Corson County between Morristown and Watauga. This nine and one-half mile project involves the complete reconstruction of Highway 12 including the replacement of the narrow bridge one mile east of Morristown.

When construction crews and equipment are present during work hours, the travelling public will be guided through the project with flaggers and a pilot car. Motorist should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Traffic speeds will also be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

The primary contractor for this $23.6 million multi-year construction project is Martin Construction Inc., of Dickinson, ND. The overall project completion date is August 2025.

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy12-morristown-watauga-pcn-05hw.

