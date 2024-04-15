Young European Ambassadors join European Youth Week 2024

From 12 to 19 April, Brussels hosts the European Youth Week 2024 (EYW), organised by the European Commission to promote youth engagement, participation and active citizenship.

This time, the focus is on Democracy and European elections, as the event is being held two months before the European elections scheduled on 6-9 June.

Six Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) are taking part in the event, hosting a stand about the YEAs. Three of them participated in the panel discussion on EU enlargement (Sabin Rufa from Moldova, Nadiia Kasianchuk from Ukraine and Saba Chitorelidze from Georgia).

Sabin Rufa said European Youth Week represented another right step towards empowering the young generation in becoming credible decision-makers on the European continent.

“Disinformation, political volatility or insufficient communication were just a few of the challenges that recurred in the speeches and concerns raised by YEAs,” said Sabin. He added that in these challenging times, there had to be a renewed focus on strengthening civil society and empowering candidate countries’ societies – and by extension, their youth.

“One method for that is “education, education, education” – the secret to prosperity, to functional democracy and to accomplishing the reformist agendas that our countries subscribe to. This has to be done at all levels, starting from high schools and ending with in-work training programmes for civil servants,” said Sabin. “We know that our voices have been heard; yet, we will keep repeating these messages and doing our best to help until they are put into practice.”

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.