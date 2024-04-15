TWRA to Combine Hunting and Fishing Guides

NASHVILLE ---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be introducing a combined hunting and fishing guide which be available by August 1, 2024. The guide will be available in print and digital format online and having all the regulations in one publication.

Due to dramatic increases in printing and shipping costs, the combination guide will ensure the agency is making the best possible use of funding, while still providing a consistent and reliable supply of guides to license vendors, hunters, and anglers. A combined guide also makes it easier for anglers and hunters to have everything they need in one place.

A digital version of the current fishing regulations which went into effect March 1 for 2024-25 is already online at TNWildlife.org. These regulations will be printed with hunting regulations in the new combined guide. In the future, the Fisheries Division will adjust its regulatory process so that all hunting and fishing dates run August 1 through July 31. This year’s regulations will be effective through July 31, 2025.

The 2024-25 hunting and trapping regulations will be set at the April meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. A preview of the regulations was presented at the Commission’s March meeting and a public comment period is open through April 10. A link to provide comment is available on the TWRA website.

