YAADBridge Entertainment and MetaiBlock Host Groundbreaking AI in Filmmaking Workshop

AI Film workshop flyer YAAD Bridge Entertainment Logo

A trailblazing workshop on the application of artificial intelligence in filmmaking was successfully held at the JAMPRO offices in Kingston, Jamaica.

This workshop is just the beginning of a larger conversation on how AI can revolutionize the filmmaking process.” — Sherando Ferril CEO YAAD Bridge Entertainment

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, JAMAICA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A trailblazing workshop on the application of artificial intelligence in filmmaking was successfully held at the JAMPRO offices in Jamaica on April 5th and 6th, 2024. This landmark event, co-hosted by YAADBridge Entertainment and MetAiBlock, brought together film, animation, and content creation professionals from across the globe in an engaging hybrid format.

Over two days, attendees both online and in person experienced a deep dive into the future of filmmaking, guided by leading industry experts. Sherando Ferril, CEO of YAADBridge Entertainment and a former film lecturer at the New York Film Academy in Burbank, California, along with Charles Smart and Andre Kay, co-founders of the US-based technology company MetAiBlock, led the workshop by sharing their insights and expertise on the transformative impact of AI in the film industry.

Charles Smart, founder of MetAiBblock stated “It's a movement to bring Jamaican stories to the world stage, leveraging AI as the great equalizer in the cinematic landscape.”

The workshop focused on demonstrating how cutting-edge AI tools can empower filmmakers, animators, and content creators to execute their projects with greater efficiency and creativity. Participants were given a unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements in AI technology and learn how these tools can be integrated into their workflow.

"Coming to this workshop has opened up my eyes to so many possibilities I didn't think existed before. I can't wait to go home and apply the tools I have learned to my projects. This was definitely a win for me and will be for the Jamaican and global film industry" Kevin Jackson, workshop attendee and President of the Jamaica Animation Network.

This event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of The Jamaica Public Service Company LTD (JPS) and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), demonstrating their commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement in Jamaica's creative industries.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring together such a diverse group of creatives and innovators," said Sherando Ferril. "This workshop is just the beginning of a larger conversation on how AI can revolutionize the filmmaking process."

The success of this workshop has laid the groundwork for future collaborations and continued exploration of AI in creative sectors. YAADBridge Entertainment and MetaiBlock extend their heartfelt thanks to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who made this event a resounding success.

For more information, please contact:

admin@yaadbridge.com yaadbridge.com

About YAADBridge Entertainment:

A Film, Television and Audio Production Company with a focus on creative production, audio-visual entertainment and talent development and management in the Caribbean

About MetAiblock

The first agency to use the Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, and blockchain to immerse brands into the new digital frontier.

AI Film Workshop Promo Video