Selective Safety Data Collection (SSDC) offers an innovative approach to facilitate the conduct of large-scale efficacy and safety trials through the purposeful reduction in the collection of certain types of data for drugs or biologics with a well-characterized safety profile. C3TI aims to promote the adoption of SSDC principles into appropriate drug development programs. The SSDC demonstration project aims to partner with sponsors to strategically streamline data collection in some late-stage pre-approval or post-approval trials, creating benefits such as reducing the burden of collecting unnecessary safety data, eliminating unnecessary expense and allocating resources to the relevant objectives of a study, and facilitating trial conduct to answer important scientific questions on long-term efficacy and safety of drugs and biologics.

CDER partnership with sponsors to implement SSDC in appropriately identified trials will result in improved understanding of its real-world applicability, demonstration of its ability to facilitate efficient clinical trials, identification of potential challenges that programs encounter and ways to address those challenges, and promotion of best practices. This demonstration project intends to provide lessons learned from prospectively planned clinical trials integrating SSDC through close communication and collaboration among sponsors and CDER subject matter experts and review staff. Ideal studies include specific late-stage pre- or post-marketing studies of drugs where the safety profile, with respect to commonly occurring adverse events, is well-understood and documented.

Benefits of participation

By participating, sponsor(s) would receive additional CDER engagement support for trial design and implementation aspects, which includes leaders across several CDER offices (e.g., Office of New Drugs, Office of Medical Policy, Office of Translational Sciences). Engagement may include access to additional coordination support with CDER subject matter experts and an inspection process that is fit-for-purpose for the innovative design (i.e., focused on a quality by design approach).