Content and Format of the C3TI Demonstration Program Proposal

The C3TI Demonstration Program proposal should include the information below and not exceed 10 pages. The sponsor should indicate in their proposal if any items listed below do not pertain to their proposal. C3TI Demonstration Program proposals that do not adhere to these format and content requirements will not be considered.

If a proposal is accepted, the information provided in the proposal submission will be used as a basis for guiding subsequent steps and potential discussions.

Proposals should be submitted electronically to the relevant application (i.e., pre-IND, IND) with “C3TI Demonstration Program” and the name of the specific demonstration project (e.g., Bayesian Supplementary Analysis, Selective Safety Data Collection, Streamlined Trials Embedded into clinical Practice) in the subject line. Review the information that describes providing regulatory submissions in electronic format.

In addition, please send an email to CDERclinicaltrialinnovation@fda.hhs.gov providing notification that your proposal has been submitted to the relevant application.