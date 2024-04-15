C3TI aims to promote the adoption of pragmatic design elements to integrate randomized trials into clinical practice and improve coordination and collaboration between CDER and sponsors to effectively support these innovative trials. To this point, CDER will partner with sponsors on trials that include limited procedures outside of routine clinical care, decentralization of procedures that can be done outside of designated research sites, the use of real-world data to obtain outcomes, and, where appropriate, the integration into point-of-care practice. These types of trials are advantageous as they can be more resource-efficient, able to better attract broader study populations, can be completed more rapidly, and yet still robustly assess study objectives.

With the Streamlined Trials Embedded in clinical Practice (STEP) demonstration project, C3TI looks to partner with sponsors planning pragmatic/point-of-care trials to provide an opportunity to address and resolve issues (e.g., statistical analyses, incorporation of real-world data and evidence, trial endpoint selection, inspectional approaches) around trial design and conduct, the lessons learned from which will be made available broadly and used to inform updates to relevant CDER guidance.

Benefits of participating

By participating, sponsor(s) would receive additional CDER engagement support for trial design and implementation aspects, which includes leaders across several CDER offices (e.g., Office of Medical Policy, Office of New Drugs, Office of Translational Sciences). Engagement may include access to additional coordination support with CDER subject matter experts and an inspection process that is fit-for-purpose for the innovative design (i.e., focused on a quality by design approach).