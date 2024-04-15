Nova Maldives Presents New Wedding & Honeymoon Packages

Wedding at Nova Maldives Wedding at Nova Maldives

VAKARUFALHI, MALDIVES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nova Maldives, nestled in the picturesque South Ari Atoll of the Maldives, extends a heartfelt invitation to couples seeking a romantic escape amidst the serene beauty of its soft-luxury resort. Offering a tranquil haven for adults, Nova introduces three newly curated romantic packages for the discerning couple, each inspired by a unique narrative and romantic essence.

Situated on an all-natural island, Nova features 76 beach and overwater villas boasting breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. The resort provides an ideal setting for couples looking to commemorate their wedding, honeymoon, or both amidst the splendour of paradise.

The "Sandy Toes" package invites couples to exchange vows against the backdrop of the crystalline Indian Ocean and swaying palm trees. With tastefully decorated beach setups, a bottle of champagne, and traditional music, the package offers a memorable ceremony orchestrated by a dedicated wedding coordinator.

The "Ocean Promises" package caters to dreamers and adventurers, offering private boat transfers to the Nava Overwater Pavilion for a unique ceremony. Couples can indulge in Maldivian Bodu Beru music and enjoy a two-tier celebration cake amidst a relaxed atmosphere, capturing cherished memories with 60 digital images.

For modern-day romantics, the "Sun-Kissed Kind of Love" package offers an elaborate celebration blessed by the planets and stars. Couples can enjoy a symbolic ceremony on a sandbank, followed by romantic enhancements such as a couples massage at EsKape Spa and a fine dining beachside dinner.

Perfect for couples seeking an exquisite getaway, Nova offers exclusive honeymoon and anniversary stays designed to celebrate special occasions. Couples can indulge in beachside dinners, couples massages, and bed decorations, ensuring a memorable and intimate experience.

Nova, a serene and soulful resort, champions a community-led concept, promising genuine connections with nature and wellness experiences. Wedding and honeymoon packages at Nova range from £1,330 to £2,265+, with bespoke options available for additional excursions and services.

For more information and bookings, please visit Nova Maldives' website. For inquiries, please contact Richard Hatfield at richard.hatfield@nova-maldives.com.