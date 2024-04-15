Temporary Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 19 Near Humboldt Exit

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 12, 2024

Contact: Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, bridge work is scheduled to begin on Interstate 90 near Humboldt, exit 379. This bridge work will result in a temporary closure of S.D. Highway 19 underneath I-90 as contractors remove the existing structure. The Highway 19 closure is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Removal work is anticipated to be complete, and the roadway reopened, by end of day on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Exit ramps will remain open, but vehicles will not be able to travel underneath the bridge during the closure.

Traffic will be detoured to S.D. Highway 42 and S.D. Highway 38 respectively. Motorists are asked to follow the designated detour signs that will be in place.

This bridge work is part of a project that includes removal and replacement of the concrete pavement on I-90 eastbound lanes and replacement of the bridge at Humboldt,exit 379. The prime contractor for this $37.3 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The anticipated completion of the project is November 2024.

Find additional project information at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t2.

Construction Text Alert Option:

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “I90EXIT379” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

