NetArt Group celebrates its 27th birthday

NetArt Group, of which netart.com is a part, supports thousands of companies and people every day in implementing their projects on the Internet.

EUROPE, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetArt Group, of which netart.com is a part, supports thousands of companies and people every day in implementing their projects on the Internet. However, not everyone knows that the history of NetArt Group began on 14 April 1997. Yes, it has been 27 years that we have been here and working for you, from the very beginning consistently developing our services and providing innovative solutions in line with the latest trends in the IT industry.

A success story

The origins of the NetArt Group date back to the late 1990s, when we all learned what the Internet was and how much it had the potential to change our lives. From the very first years, the NetArt Group, through its brands, became very popular. Its emphasis on quality and professionalism has led to more than 1,000,000 customers worldwide using its solutions for 27 years, registering more than 5,000,000 domains and launching more than 500,000 hosting services. NetArt Group is now one of the largest IT service providers, offering its solutions under the netart.com brand.

CloudHosting

NetArt Group’s flagship service is CloudHosting. It is hosting that everyone associates with speed, performance and advanced security. The technology you can use when choosing netart.com services is superior to other solutions. In the CloudHosting service, websites are not hosted on a single machine, but use the power of hundreds of servers that make up the cloud. There are therefore no slowdowns, because in the event of a sudden increase in load, site maintenance is transferred without any interruption to the least busy servers.

CloudHosting is also automatically integrated into the CDN. The Content Delivery Network speeds up the loading of web pages by keeping their elements on servers closer to the recipient. Using CDN netart.com’s also has a positive impact on SEO, because Google crawlers reward fast websites.

Solutions for the 21st century

Every day we hear about Artificial Intelligence technology. Its advantages have also been recognised by the NetArt Group, providing users with a domain search engine based on its AI algorithms. It allows you to find the best address for a website solely by its description. The intelligent domain search engine can be found at https://www.netart.com/.

Part of the NetArt Group, the netart.com brand recently introduced applications and database servers in the Software as Service (SaaS) model. Kubernetes, which is a professional tool for containerised applications, has also been made available. Customers can take advantage of its potential without the high upfront costs and expertise of SysOps. The service is ready to go as soon as it is activated, and large resources such as 8 vCPUs and high availability (HA) realised with an SLA of at least 99.9% make the solution suitable for advanced projects.

It is also worth mentioning that NetArt Group’s offer goes far beyond cloud hosting, SaaS and domain registration services. At netart.com, you can use high-performance VPS servers with Intel Xeon processors, Cloud Backup and Mail Backup software, email with 2FA, SSL ECDSA certificates and many other services.

Towards the future

NetArt Group and its brands, among which is netart.com, has been a major player in the hosting market for 27 years. By developing its own advanced technologies, it has always competed successfully with other companies in the industry. The history of NetArt Group is a history of spectacular development. NetArt Group sets trends and successfully anticipates the needs of the most demanding users in every part of the globe.

