Tranztec Introduces Game-changing Tool for Data Exchange and Integration in the Transportation Industry
Cloud-based Tranztec Element streamlines EDI and system connectivity in various data formats.
The easy-to-use, versatile capabilities of Tranztec Element, a cloud-based tool help companies meet customer data exchange requirements and integrate systems to reduce cost and improve performance.”PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tranztec, a leading transportation and logistics software solutions provider, announces the launch of Tranztec Element, an intuitive and versatile cloud-based tool for streamlining EDI connectivity and system integrations.
With the launch of Element, Tranztec addresses a core business challenge in the transportation sector with a comprehensive, easy-to-use tool for seamlessly mapping, translating, and exchanging data in any format between diverse systems.
"We are thrilled to bring Tranztec Element to the trucking and logistics industry for companies to maximize efficiency and get ahead of the competition," said Toby Miller, CEO of Tranztec. "The easy-to-use, versatile capabilities of this cloud-based tool help companies meet customer data exchange requirements and integrate systems to reduce cost and improve performance.”
The key features of Tranztec Element are:
● Cloud-Based Interface: Tranztec Element shifts the data mapping process from a traditional Windows-based application to an intuitive cloud-based interface that users can access from any device to increase collaboration and efficiency.
● DIY Setups and Integrations: Companies of all sizes can take control of their data exchanges and integrations. The user-friendly interface has drag-and-drop features that simplify the process of mapping and translating data between systems to eliminate costly setup fees and external resources.
● Versatile Data Format Support: Tranztec Element supports many data formats, including EDI, real-time APIs, and SQL connections that enable seamless integration between systems. The versatility ensures compatibility with customer systems and with internal and external applications.
● Seamless Integration with Tranztec Extend: Tranztec Element allows companies to easily add new data sources to Tranztec Extend, a customizable web portal for freight visibility and workflow solutions.
Tranztec Element is now available for companies looking to simplify and improve data translation and integration capabilities. For more information, visit www.tranztec.com.
About Tranztec
Tranztec is a leading transportation and logistics software solution provider that delivers end-to-end visibility by syncing systems over the road and inside the office. Tranztec solutions make data and systems more manageable and robust in an industry where time is money. Tranztec Connect is a standardized solution for system integrations, allowing businesses to modernize data flows and achieve near-immediate ROI. Tranztec Extend offers customizable software for intuitive data management and workflow automation. Both solutions empower companies to reach new efficiency and operational excellence.
For more information about Tranztec, visit www.tranztec.com
